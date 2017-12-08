Watch Us Play 'Destiny 2: The Curse Of Osiris'

The new downloadable content is the first of two planned expansions for Bungie’s game, and it follows Osiris, who is one of the most famous Guardians in known history. With his Ghost, named Sagira, he explores Mercury and fights the Vex who inhabit it. These time-traveling foes use the planet as a staging point in order to find a future where it rules the entire solar system.

During the stream we'll check out the new planet and the content that comes with it. This includes weapons, armor, the game's largest public event, and Heroic modifiers for Adventure quests.

The launch of “Curse of Osiris” also meant that Bungie released the first wave of major gameplay updates. You should receive more tokens when completing activities, and there is an improved Mod system, too. Armor ornaments also make a return, and you can now buy Legendary engrams from Rahool the Cryptarch.

Bungie plans to launch the second batch of updates next week, which includes the new Masterworks tier of weapons. You can also use tokens to purchase specific gear from multiple vendors. During Strikes, you can use an item that should give you better rewards when completing the mission.