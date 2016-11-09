'Dishonored 2' Launch Trailer Builds Hype Before Friday Release

Dishonored 2 comes out on Friday, and as a final effort to get players excited about the game, Bethesda released the game’s launch trailer. The trailer focuses on Emily Kaldwin, one of the game’s two protagonists.

To Emily, the world seems happy and prosperous. In reality, it’s exactly the opposite. Buildings are abandoned and crumbling; people are dying in their homes, and some are punished on the streets. To make matters worse, Delilah Kaldwin, the supposed sister of the late Empress Jessamine Kaldwin, surfaces and takes the throne from Emily. Now, it’s up to you to control Emily (or Corvo) and remove Delilah from power. You can kill every enemy along the way or take the stealthy approach and only kill the target. You can also combine the two methods for a semi-aggressive approach.

Even though most of the public will have to wait until Friday to receive the game, those who pre-ordered Dishonored 2 will get to play it as early as tomorrow, one day before release. Before you decide on whether or not to buy the game, be sure to check out our livestream of Dishonored 2 later this week. Additional details about the livestream event will come soon.