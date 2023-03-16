Nvidia DLSS 3 Headed to Diablo VI, Redfall, Unreal Engine 5.2, More

Nvidia has issued a press release (opens in new tab) ahead of next week's Game Developers Conference (GDC), announcing that DLSS 3 support will expand to several new games and applications for developers. A few featured highlights include DLSS 3 integration into Unreal Engine with the upcoming 5.2 updates and integration with Nvidia's Streamline cross-IHV solution — more on this later.



The announced DLSS 3 game support list includes three current and upcoming titles, featuring Forza Horizon 5, Redfall, and Diablo 4. Integration with Forza Horizon 5 will come as an update on March 28th, while integration with Redfall and Diablo 4 will arrive later this year when the games launch.

Redfall is an upcoming open-world co-op first-person shooter title from the developers Arkane Austin, focused on anti-vampire gameplay. The game will launch on May 2nd. Diablo 4 hardly needs an introduction, as Blizzard's latest title in the Diablo series of RPG games. It adds several new gameplay elements, including class optimizations and full character customization. For more details, check out our sister site PC Gamer's analysis of the game right now. Diablo 4 will officially launch on June 6th.

Additional PC games announcing support at GDC will include Deceive Inc., Gripper, Smalland: Survive the Wilds, and THE FINALS.

Unreal Engine 5 City Sample Demo (Image credit: Epic - Unreal Engine)

As mentioned above, Unreal Engine 5.2 will make its debut at GDC with DLSS 3 support. That will come in the form of an Unreal Engine 5.2 plug-in that will reduce the integration time of DLSS 3 into Unreal Engine 5 games. This could make DLSS 3 as easy as downloading the plug-in and turning it on, just like a Chrome add-on, though most games with DLSS or other forms of upscaling seem to benefit from fine tuning.

DLSS 3 will also make its debut with Nvidia Streamline, (opens in new tab) an open-source, cross-vendor framework that simplifies integration of upscaling technologies with games and applications. Basically, this application serves as a "plugin" of sorts that can work with an assortment of different game engines and APIs. Streamline sits between the render API (DX11/12/Vulkan etc) and the game engine itself, and theoretically makes it easy to inject technologies like DLSS, FSR, and XeSS into the rendering pipeline. In practice, it's mostly useful for DLSS integration right now.

DLSS support has grown massively since its inception, with over 270 games and applications now supporting the AI-based upscaling technology. DLSS 3 alone is already available on 28 games and is being adopted substantially quicker than DLSS 2 according to Nvidia. With Nvidia Streamline, Unreal 5.2 engine plugins, and a continued heavy marketing push by Nvidia, you can expect DLSS 3 adoption to expand at an even faster rate. Now we just need some mainstream desktop GPUs that can support it (coming soon, we'd wager).