Don't Worry If You Lost Your CPU Sticker, Intel Will Send You One For Free

Intel likes PC systems powered by its processors to wear their stickers proudly. Thus pre-built desktops and laptop PCs with Intel CPUs will invariably come with a shiny holographic sticker already adhered in a prominent position. If you have lost one of these stickers or somehow become spoiled, you might be pleased to know Intel has a quick and efficient Replacement Intel Inside Logo Label program. How do we know it is fast and efficient? Because Redditor Excellent-Ad-7062 just used the service and gave it a glowing review.

The Redditor recently bought a used Intel processor for a system and, as he "always liked the stickers," wondered about how to acquire one. Of course, if you search Google, you will come across various eBay and Amazon sellers. Still, if you have proof of purchase of an Intel processor or system powered by an Intel chip, you can get a new sticker for free via the link in the intro paragraph.

For proof of purchase, you can screenshot or photo an invoice, receipt, or packing slip to send along with your online request form. If you don't have any of that kind of proof, you will be able to save a screenshot from the Intel System Support Utility (linked to via the form) instead.

We edited the picture for height and readability (Image credit: Redditor Excellent-Ad-7062 )

Intel's response to the request impressed the Redditor, who said the new sticker arrived briskly via FedEx with a note, as above. Others commented that filling in the form to the arrival of the sticker took three days. Intel's note is charmingly polite but assertive about how to make use of the new sticker. "Your support for the consistent and proper use of our brand identity is greatly appreciated," writes Intel. "By applying your label to the front of the system bezel, it will help ensure that we consistently meet our brand promise to deliver innovation, reliability, and leading-edge technology."

Genuine Intel stickers have a certain quality about them. Holographic elements give them an eye-catching depth when viewed from various angles. Depending on the processor generation, you will also see a representation of the processor architecture from the back. Tip: check this out before sticking the sticker on your PC.

Please note that users in some countries will face a customs fee for the import/processing of the Intel replacement sticker.

We hope Intel extends its service to include Arc graphics stickers. Sadly, holy PC trinity rivals AMD and Nvidia don't appear to offer a similar sticker replacement service.