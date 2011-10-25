New Nvidia Drivers Improve Performance in RAGE, BF3

Monday Nvidia announced the release of its new GeForce 285.62 WHQL drivers that reportedly offer performance improvements in Battlefield 3, RAGE and Batman: Arkham City. The new drivers also bundle together all the enhancements and updates contained within the 285.27 and 285.38 beta releases, in addition to new SLI and 3D Vision profiles for many of today’s most popular games.

"For Battlefield 3 we’ve improved performance by up to 11-percent since the release of the GeForce 285.38 beta drivers, have included several compatibility enhancements, a new and improved SLI profile, and a 3D Vision profile," the company said. "Similarly, RAGE has received enhancements since the release of the same drivers, and Batman: Arkham City compatibility has been implemented."

In addition to a long list of improvements, Nvidia said that the driver timeouts experienced with the R285 beta drivers have been fixed, and that World of Warcraft players using an SLI system will no longer experience a flickering death. On Optimus notebooks, a Halo 2 crash has been rectified, as has an audio error that occurred when switching between 1080p and 480p resolutions.

"Updates contained within the earlier beta drivers have been carried over, such as the many performance improvements made to games --between the release of the 280.26 WHQL drivers and today’s 285.62 WHQL drivers-- when running on our entire range of 500-Series graphics cards," Nvidia said.

Gamers using a GeForce GTX 580 should see a 13-percent performance boost in Metro 2033, 8-percent in STALKER: Call of Pripyat, 7-percent in Civilization V, 5-percent in Crysis 2 with the DirectX 11 Ultra Update enabled, and more. GeForce GTX 560 users should see a 11-percent performance jump in STALKER but a mere 7-percent boost in Metro 2033.

To see Nvidia's long list of performance gains, head here.