Battlefield V's Lack of Battle Royale Blamed for Poor EA Financial Results

(Image credit: EA)

EA executives admitted in the latest quarterly fiscal report for Q3 FY19, announced late yesterday, that it didn’t do as well as it expected. The company was most disappointed in the low Battlefield V sales, as well as its mobile-gaming revenue.

Battlefield V Sales Disappoint

EA’s executives noted that it sold 7.3 million copies of Battlefield V in the latest quarter, which was 1 million less than its guidance for this quarter. The executives attributed this to the game’s lack of a battle royale mode at launch and blamed developers for focusing on the single-player mode too much.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson said the game's battle royale mode, called Firestorm, will launch next month. It’s not clear yet whether or not EA will add microtransactions to this mode, as Activision has done for the battle royale mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Based on information currently available, using the mode will only requires owning the game.

“Intense Competition”

Wilson noted that the company’s poor performance was also due to “intense competition” in the video gaming industry in fiscal Q3 2019.

However, he admitted that this the competition they had to face was partially EA’s own fault, noting that with the delayed release of Battlefield V from October to November, "the combination of a poor start in our marketing campaign with a longer development cycle that put us in a more competitive window," as quoted by Ars Technica.

Mobile Gaming

EA said that the launch of its new mobile game Command and Conquer: Rivals wasn’t as strong as expected. Additionally, the changes it made to Madden Mobile failed to increase monetization. Its mobile games made 23 percent less revenue in the the latest quarter.

The company reassured investors that its sports games and its microtransaction systems within some of its games are still performing well. EA also said that its new Apex Legendsgame had a solid launch.