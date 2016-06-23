EKWB Launches Asus Strix 10-Series Full-Cover Water Block

Earlier this month, EK Water Blocks revealed a list of GeForce GTX 1080 water blocks that it intends to release this summer, which includes graphics cards from MSI, Gigabyte, Palit, EVGA and Asus. The company has already launched a block for the Founder's Edition, and it revealed a partnership with MSI to ship preinstalled water blocks on MSI’s GeForce GTX 1080 Seahawk EK X. Today, EKWB revealed the water block for Asus’s GTX 1080 Strix.

The EK-FC1080 GTX Strix full-cover water block is available in two versions. EK offers a clear acrylic top version, which lets you see the fluid and the portion of the PCA that isn’t making direct contact with the copper surface, as well as an option with a black Acetal top.

As with nearly all of EKWB’s recent water blocks, the GTX 1080 Strix block is made of nickel-plated electrolytic copper. The blocks also feature the same low-resistance split-flow cooling engine design found in all of EK’s recent water blocks, which lets you run your loop in reverse or with low-pressure pumps.

The EK-FC1080 GTX Strix water block was designed for the GTX 1080, but according to the EK Cooling Configurator, the block will also fit on the Asus GTX 1070 Strix.

EKWB typically offers immediate availability when it launches a new product, but you’ll have to wait a few more days for the GTX 1080 Strix water block. EKWB is taking pre-orders today and will start shipping the blocks on Monday, June 27. Both versions of the block are available for $149.99. EKWB also offers prefilled blocks for an additional $29.99. Prefilled blocks come with QDC quick disconnects so you can connect them to the EK-XLC Predator. EKWB said that backplates for the GTX 1080 Strix will be available at a later date.

Follow Kevin Carbotte @pumcypuhoy. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.