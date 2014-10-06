Swedish Overclocker Pushes GTX 980 To 2.2 GHz

When the GTX 980 and the GTX 970 hit shelves, we were all curious to see how far they could be overclocked. While air-cooled overclocking results can usually be found quite soon after launch, results of overclocking with liquid nitrogen often take a little longer to surface. After all, most folks aren't willing to drop a liquid of any kind onto their new graphics cards on day one, let alone a liquid that's closer in temperature to absolute zero than ice. Now, though, a Swedish overclocker who goes by the name Elmor has managed to set a new record with the GTX 980. You can find an entry on HWBot.

Elmor's test system consists of an Asus GTX 980 DirectCU II (which Asus now markets as a Strix card), an Asus Rampage V Extreme motherboard, the Intel Core i7-5960X processor and 16 GB of DDR4 memory made by G.Skill, all of which are powered by a V1200 PSU from Cooler Master.

Elmor overclocked the graphics card to a staggering 2208 MHz, with an effective memory speed of 8.4 GHz. Elmor also managed to push the Core i7-5960X CPU to 5.586 GHz, which together delivered a 3DMark Fire Strike Extreme score of 9,568 marks, which is a single-GPU world record.

Of course, overclocking using liquid nitrogen serves little purpose in practical every-day life, but that doesn't mean it's not a fun exercise.

