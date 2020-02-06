Eve V Successor Teaser Shows Two Thunderbolt 4, Two Type-C Ports, Powered by Intel Tiger Lake UP4

A sequel to the crowd-sourced Eve V 2-in-1 is making progress. Today, Eve published an announcement of a next-gen Eve V and began taking feedback. In addition, Eve provided Tom's Hardware with an exclusive teaser image of a potential design, which we have published above.



The picture, which is largely dark, definitively shows four ports. Eve CEO Konstantinos Karatsevidis said two of those are Thunderbolt 4 ports, while the others are regular USB Type-C.

Those Thunderbolt 4 ports are powered by an Intel 11th Generation 15W CPU, Tiger Lake UP4. Additionally, Karatsevidis said the device will have Wi-Fi 6.



In the introduction to the project, Eve refers to the device as a "a tablet-first 2-in-1 tablet and laptop computer with a kickstand and a folio keyboard. It uses an x86 processor and has a good selection of ports." There are some design choices that haven't yet been made yet, like choosing between an aluminum or magnesium alloy chassis.



This design, however, is just one of a few potential concepts that the next-gen Eve V designers will choose from, so it's unclear how much this will represent the final product. Additionally, the 2-in-1 doesn't have a final name (at the moment, Eve is referring to it as Version 2.0.)

The launch of the original Eve V was rocky, with complaints about reliability, shipping and payment. Eve has since stopped dealing with the distributor for the original 2-in-1 and says that it has "carefully collected all feedback about the device’s features" going into the next generation.