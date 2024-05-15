Intel's new Thunderbolt Share provides file and screen sharing without hurting network performance

Today, Intel announced the launch of Thunderbolt Share software, which is designed to be an easy, fast, and efficient way to share screens and files across two PCs. With a growing number of people across most PC segments using multiple computers, this new software is designed to allow customers to make the most of their PCs without bogging down WiFi or ethernet networks.

Thunderbolt Share will allow PC owners to connect their two computers with a wired connection that leverages Thunderbolt’s speed, low latency, and built-in security. It allows PC-to-PC access that shares the screen, keyboard, mouse, and storage. The software also enables folder synchronization or easy drag-and-drop file transfer between the computers.

(Image credit: Intel)

According to Jason Ziller, Intel vice president and general manager of Client Connectivity, this technology “delivers on our aspiration to bring innovative solutions to the market and deliver new experiences for users to get the most out of their PCs.” Intel said that Thunderbolt Share will work with Thunderbolt 4 or 5 PCs, docks, and monitors.

In one use case scenario, you could quickly and easily transfer your data and files from an old PC to your new computer. This reduces the steps and time needed to get that new PC up and running. Previously, you would have to transfer the files to an external drive, unplug that drive, move it over to the new computer, and then plug it into that PC and copy the files. With Thunderbolt Share, you just connect the two PCs with a Thunderbolt cable, then drag and drop the files.

(Image credit: Intel)

Thunderbolt Share also provides uncompressed screen sharing between two PCs in the original resolution of the source computer. It also claims low latency for a smooth, responsive experience that includes the screen, keyboard, and mouse with full HD screen mirroring at up to 60 frames per second (fps). Higher resolutions could result in fewer frames per second, but Ziller said it would still be a “great experience.”

(Image credit: Intel)

Intel assured customers that security and privacy would not be compromised when using Thunderbolt Share. The software uses Intel VT-d-based data protection, honors User Access Control through Windows password-locked screens, and only allows certain operations to have local access.

The connection is also exclusive to the Thunderbolt Network for enhanced security.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Thunderbolt Share will initially support only Windows-based PCs. However, Ziller did say that Intel could explore expanding to other operating systems in the future.

Intel announced that Thunderbolt Share will be offered to select PCs and accessories in the second half of 2024. The tech giant said to look for upcoming announcements from Acer, Belkin, Kensington, Lenovo, MSI, Plugable, Promise Technology, and Razer. The tech giant said more partners are coming soon.