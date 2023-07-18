Plugable’s USB 4 Dock Outputs to Two 4K Displays at 120 Hz with Thunderbolt 4

Plugable, the Washington-based company specializing in docking stations and USB peripherals has unveiled a new USB 4 docking station that’s turning heads. The UD-4VPD supports USB 4 alongside Thunderbolt 4 with the impressive ability to provide output to two 4K monitors at 120 Hz. It’s officially been released today through numerous vendors including Newegg and Amazon which already has a coupon available for the new dock.

The output performance will vary depending on the specifications of the machine you’re using with the UD–4VPD. Under optimal conditions, you can use two 4K monitors at 120 Hz or get one 8K monitor to output at 60H z. Plugable has compatibility details available on their website which confirm you can also get two 8K screens to output at 30 Hz if your machine has Windows 10 or Windows 11 with USB4, Thunderbolt 4, and DisplayPort 1.4 HBR3 and DSC.

The docking station has 11 ports total which include two HDMI 2.1 ports, three USB 4 ports, one USB Type-C with 20W for charging devices, an SD card reader, a microSD card reader, a 3.5 mm combo audio jack, a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port, and a 100W charging port.

Plugable UD-4VPD Thunderbolt 4 Dual Monitor Docking Station: now $184 at Amazon with Coupon (was $199)

This new docking station from Plugable has plenty of ports for your modern computing needs and is already available at Amazon with a $15 coupon. It has USB 4 and Thunderbolt 4 support with the ability to output to two 4K monitors at 120 Hz or two 8K monitors at 30 Hz. It’s also available through other vendors like Newegg , albeit at full price.

The docking station is capable of charging laptops with up to 100W. However, you can use laptops with it that require less power. The USB-C port has a 20W output that makes it possible to charge other devices simultaneously like phones, tablets, etc. The new dock is supported by a 2-year warranty from Plugable as well as a 30-day return policy from Amazon or Newegg. Visit the Plugable UD-4VPD USB4 Docking Station product page at Amazon to get the best offer using the $15 coupon. As of writing, it’s not clear for how long it will be made available.