EVGA Teases New Watercooled GeForce RTX Models

EVGA's Global Product Management Director Jacob Freeman tweeted out a render of the company's forthcoming high-end Hybrid FTW3 graphics card yesterday evening, which was followed shortly by images from industry insider @Ghost_Motley of other EVGA models snapped during a recent EVGA PAX livestream.

Credit: TwitterCredit: TwitterThe new models, which feature a novel, translucent design, include the AIO-cooled Hydro Cooper FTW 3, which is a watercooled model designed for use with custom watercooling, and the Hybrid model, which features a combination of an onboard fan and AIO watercooler. Freeman noted that you can now set the Hybrid's radiator and card fans independently. We also see a 2080 Ti with a basic blower design.

EVGA hasn't released any further details on the new cards, such as the all-important pricing, but we expect the cards to come with eye-watering price tags. We may not know any further details of EVGAs new cards, but here are the details we have on its other models (you can get details on RTX cards from other vendors here):

So far, EVGA has announced eight models of the RTX 2080 Ti and eight models of the RTX 2080.

EVGA GeForce RTX 2080


EVGA GeForce RTX 2080EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 BlackEVGA GeForce RTX 2080 XCEVGA GeForce RTX 2080 XC UltraEVGA GeForce RTX 2080 XC2EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 XC2 UltraEVGA GeForce RTX 2080 FTW3EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 FTW3 Ultra
GPU (Codename)TU104 (Turing)
Shader Units2944 CUDA Cores
Base & Boost Clocks1515MHz / 1710MHz+TBDTBDTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
Memory Size & Type8GB GDDR6
Memory Clock14Gb/s
Memory Bandwidth448GB/s
FansDual-FanBlower FanDual-FanDual-FanICX2 Triple fanICX2 Triple FanICX2 Triple FanICX2 Triple Fan
Ports3x DisplayPort
1x HDMI 2.0b
1x VirtualLink USB Type-C
Power ConnectorsTBD6pin + 8pin6pin + 8pin6pin + 8pinTBDTBDTBDTBD
Dimensions (LxHxD)TBDTBD10.6 x 4.5 inches
2 slots		10.6 x 4.5 inches
2.75 slots		TBDTBDTBDTBD
WeightTBD
WarrantyTBD

EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti


EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti BlackEVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XCEVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XC UltraEVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XC2EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XC2 UltraEVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti FTW3EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti FTW3 Ultra
GPU (Codename)TU102 (Turing)
Shader Units4352 Cuda cores
Base & Boost Clocks1350MHz / 1545+MHzTBDTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
Memory Size & Type11GB GDDR6
Memory Clock14Gb/s
Memory Bandwidth616GB/s
FansBlower FanDual-FanDual-FanICX2 Triple FanICX2 Triple FanICX2 Triple FanICX2 Triple Fan
Ports3x DisplayPort
1x HDMI 2.0b 1x VirtualLink USB Type-C
Power ConnectorsTBDDual 8pinDual 8pinTBDTBDTBDTBD
Dimensions (LxHxD)TBD10.6 x 4.5 inches
2 slots		10.6 x 4.5 inches
2.75 slots		TBDTBDTBDTBD
WeightTBD
WarrantyTBD

EVGA’s graphics card lineup features a variety of options, including three cards with dual-fan cooling systems and four cards with triple-fan ICX2 coolers. EVGA also offers a single option with a blower-style cooler.

The company’s top-tier graphics card, the EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti FTW3 Ultra, includes a 14-phase power system for maximum stability and a 2.75-slot heat sink to keep the components nice and cool.

  • poopflinger
    That's a lot of versions of the same card that are all supposed to operate within a couple percent margins of each other.
  • caustin582
    What is the point of making these giant tables full of redundant data? Obviously every 2080 is going to have the same GPU, number of shader units, and memory size. Just list the model-specific specs, like dimension, fans, and clock speed. I see Toms doing this a lot but for what purpose?
