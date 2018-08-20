Trending

Here's Every Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080, 2070 Card That We Know About

Nvidia’s GeForce RTX cards are officially out of the ray-traced bag, and every card maker seems eager to join in. Not only did Nvidia launch the Founders Edition GeForce RTX 2070, RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti; Nvidia’s board partners came out of the gate with a slew of custom and overclocked variants.

Nvidia’s new GeForce RTX series graphics cards are based on the company’s brand-new Turing architecture, which it revealed last week at Siggraph with the launch of the company’s Quadro RTX workstation graphics cards. The Turing GPU architecture is the first generation of graphics card that offers real-time ray tracing performance, and evidently, the new technology has Nvidia’s board partners excited.

Asus, EVGA, Gigabyte, MSI, PNY, and Zotac are all announcing GeForce RTX Cards, and they’re available to pre-order right now. We’ll add details for more cards as we get them. But here’s what we know so far.

Asus

Asus announced three familiar lineups for its GeForce RTX 2000 series offerings. The company revealed the barebones Turbo series, which includes a blower-style cooling system that ejects heat out the rear of the card, which is ideal for mounting in low-airflow cases. Asus redesigned the Turbo cooler to help lower the GPUs temperature, especially for dual-card configurations.

Asus GeForce RTX 2080

Asus GeForce RTX 2080 Ti DualAsus GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Dual OCAsus GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Dual AAsus GeForce RTX 2080 Ti StrixAsus GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Strix OCAsus GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Strix AAsus GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Turbo
GPU (Codename)TU102 (Turing)TU102 (Turing)TU102 (Turing)TU102 (Turing)TU102 (Turing)TU102 (Turing)TU102 (Turing)
Shader Units4352 Cuda cores4352 Cuda cores4352 Cuda cores4352 Cuda cores4352 Cuda cores4352 Cuda cores4352 Cuda cores
Base & Boost Clocks1350 MHz / 1545+ MHzUndisclosedUndisclosed1350 MHz / 1545+ MHzUndisclosedUndisclosed1350 MHz / 1545+ MHz
Memory Size & Type11GB GDDR611GB GDDR611GB GDDR611GB GDDR611GB GDDR611GB GDDR611GB GDDR6
Memory Clock14 Gb/s14 Gb/s14 Gb/s14 Gb/s14 Gb/s14 Gb/s14 Gb/s
Memory Bandwidth616 GB/s616 GB/s616 GB/s616 GB/s616 GB/s616 GB/s616 GB/s
FansDual-fanDual-fanDual-fanTriple-fantriple-fantriple-fanblower fan
Ports(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
Power ConnectorsTBDTBDTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
Dimensions (LxHxD)TBDTBDTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
WeightTBDTBDTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
WarrantyTBDTBDTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD

Asus GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

Asus GeForce RTX 2080 DualAsus GeForce RTX 2080 Dual OCAsus GeForce RTX 2080 Dual AAsus GeForce RTX 2080 StrixAsus GeForce RTX 2080 Strix OCAsus GeForce RTX 2080 Strix AAsus GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Turbo
GPU (Codename)TU104 (Turing)TU104 (Turing)TU104 (Turing)TU104 (Turing)TU104 (Turing)TU104 (Turing)TU104 (Turing)
Shader Units2944 CUDA Cores2944 CUDA Cores2944 CUDA Cores2944 CUDA Cores2944 CUDA Cores2944 CUDA Cores2944 CUDA Cores
Base & Boost Clocks1515 MHz / 1710MHz+UndisclosedUndisclosed1515 MHz / 1710MHz+UndisclosedUndisclosed1515 MHz / 1710MHz+
Memory Size & Type8GB GDDR68GB GDDR68GB GDDR68GB GDDR68GB GDDR68GB GDDR68GB GDDR6
Memory Clock14 Gb/s14 Gb/s14 Gb/s14 Gb/s14 Gb/s14 Gb/s14 Gb/s
Memory Bandwidth448 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s
FansDual-fanDual-fanDual-fanTriple-fanTriple-fanTriple-fanTriple-fan
Ports(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
Power ConnectorsTBDTBDTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
Dimensions (LxHxD)TBDTBDTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
WeightTBDTBDTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
WarrantyTBDTBDTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD

Asus also announced Strix and Dual series GeForce RTX cards, which feature Asus’s Wing-Blade fans, which offer increased static pressure compared to standard fan blades. The Strix card features an extended triple fan cooling solution and the Dual offers a compact dual-fan cooler. The Strix and Dual series cards also each feature a “2.7-slot” design, which offers more cooling surface. But that also means the cards will effectively take up three slots.

Asus is offering overclocked versions of the Dual and Strix models, and the Turbo model operates at Nvidia’s reference clock speeds.

EVGA

EVGA is well-known for releasing abundant variations of its graphics cards, and the RTX 20-series is no exception. So far, EVGA has announced eight models of the RTX 2080 Ti and eight models of the RTX 2080. However, the company did not disclose the full specifications of the cards.

EVGA GeForce RTX 2080

EVGA GeForce RTX 2080EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 BlackEVGA GeForce RTX 2080 XCEVGA GeForce RTX 2080 XC UltraEVGA GeForce RTX 2080 XC2EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 XC2 UltraEVGA GeForce RTX 2080 FTW3EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 FTW3 Ultra
GPU (Codename)TU104 (Turing)TU104 (Turing)TU104 (Turing)TU104 (Turing)TU104 (Turing)TU104 (Turing)TU104 (Turing)TU104 (Turing)
Shader Units2944 CUDA Cores2944 CUDA Cores2944 CUDA Cores2944 CUDA Cores2944 CUDA Cores2944 CUDA Cores2944 CUDA Cores2944 CUDA Cores
Base & Boost Clocks1515 MHz / 1710MHz+TBDTBDTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
Memory Size & Type8GB GDDR68GB GDDR68GB GDDR68GB GDDR68GB GDDR68GB GDDR68GB GDDR68GB GDDR6
Memory Clock14 Gb/s14 Gb/s14 Gb/s14 Gb/s14 Gb/s14 Gb/s14 Gb/s14 Gb/s
Memory Bandwidth448 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s
FansDual-fanBlower FanDual-FanDual-FanICX2 Triple FanICX2 Triple FanICX2 Triple FanICX2 Triple Fan
Ports(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
Power ConnectorsTBD6pin + 8pin6pin + 8pin6pin + 8pinTBDTBDTBDTBD
Dimensions (LxHxD)TBDTBD10.6in x 4.5in; 2 slots10.6in x 4.5in; 2.75 slotsTBDTBDTBDTBD
WeightTBDTBDTBDTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
WarrantyTBDTBDTBDTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD

EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti BlackEVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XCEVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XC UltraEVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XC2EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XC2 UltraEVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti FTW3EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti FTW3 Ultra
GPU (Codename)TU102 (Turing)TU102 (Turing)TU102 (Turing)TU102 (Turing)TU102 (Turing)TU102 (Turing)TU102 (Turing)
Shader Units4352 Cuda cores4352 Cuda cores4352 Cuda cores4352 Cuda cores4352 Cuda cores4352 Cuda cores4352 Cuda cores
Base & Boost Clocks1350 MHz / 1545+ MHzTBDTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
Memory Size & Type11GB GDDR611GB GDDR611GB GDDR611GB GDDR611GB GDDR611GB GDDR611GB GDDR6
Memory Clock14 Gb/s14 Gb/s14 Gb/s14 Gb/s14 Gb/s14 Gb/s14 Gb/s
Memory Bandwidth616 GB/s616 GB/s616 GB/s616 GB/s616 GB/s616 GB/s616 GB/s
FansBlower FanDual-FanDual-FanICX2 Triple FanICX2 Triple FanICX2 Triple FanICX2 Triple Fan
Ports(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
Power ConnectorsTBDDual 8pinDual 8pinTBDTBDTBDTBD
Dimensions (LxHxD)TBD10.6in x 4.5in; 2 slots10.6in x 4.5in; 2.75 slotsTBDTBDTBDTBD
WeightTBDTBDTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
WarrantyTBDTBDTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD

EVGA’s graphics card lineup features a variety of options, including three cards with dual-fan cooling systems and four cards with triple-fan ICX2 coolers. EVGA also offers a single option with a blower-style cooler.

The company’s top-tier graphics card, the EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti FTW3 Ultra, includes a 14-phase power system for maximum stability and a 2.75-slot heat sink to keep the components nice and cool.

Gigabyte

Gigabyte introduced five GeForce RTX 2000-series cards, including two RTX 2080 models and two RTX 2080 Ti models under the WindForce and Gaming OC branding. Gigabyte’s RTX 2080 WindForce offers a mild overclock over Nvidia’s reference specifications. The Gaming OC versions should provide a slightly higher overclock than the WindForce models, though Gigabyte did not disclose the official clock speed of either card.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080 WindForce OCGigabyte GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming OC
GPU (Codename)TU104 (Turing)TU104 (Turing)
Shader Units2944 CUDA Cores2944 CUDA Cores
Base & Boost ClocksUndisclosedUndisclosed
Memory Size & Type8GB GDDR68GB GDDR6
Memory Clock14 Gb/s14 Gb/s
Memory Bandwidth448 GB/s448 GB/s
FansTriple-FanTriple-Fan
Ports(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
Power Connectors8pin + 6pin8pin + 6pin
Dimensions (LxHxD)UndisclosedUndisclosed
WeightUndisclosedUndisclosed
WarrantyUndisclosedUndisclosed

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080 Ti WindForce OCGigabyte GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming OC
GPU (Codename)TU102 (Turing)TU102 (Turing)
Shader Units4352 Cuda cores4352 Cuda cores
Base & Boost ClocksUndisclosedUndisclosed
Memory Size & Type11GB GDDR611GB GDDR6
Memory Clock14 Gb/s14 Gb/s
Memory Bandwidth616 GB/s616 GB/s
FansTriple-fanTriple-fan
Ports(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
Power ConnectorsDual 8pinDual 8pin
Dimensions (LxHxD)UndisclosedUndisclosed
WeightUndisclosedUndisclosed
WarrantyUndisclosedUndisclosed

Both offerings each include a triple-fan Windforce solution that offers a counter-clockwise spinning center fan to reduce turbulence and improve airflow.

Gigabyte also revealed the GeForce RTX 2070 Gaming OC 8G, which features a lower-end Turing GPU with fewer Cuda cores than the RTX 2080. The higher-end models are available for pre-order now, but the RTX 2070 isn’t available yet.

MSI

MSI announced five series of GeForce RTX cards, which means there should be a model that suits everyone’s needs. MSI’s Gaming Trio and Duke series feature dual-slot triple fan cooling solutions and overclocked GPUs.

MSI GeForce RTX 2080

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming XMSI GeForce RTX 2080 DukeMSI GeForce RTX 2080 AeroMSI GeForce RTX 2080 VentusMSI GeForce RTX 2080 Sea Hawk
GPU (Codename)TU104 (Turing)TU104 (Turing)TU104 (Turing)TU104 (Turing)TU104 (Turing)
Shader Units2944 CUDA Cores2944 CUDA Cores2944 CUDA Cores2944 CUDA Cores2944 CUDA Cores
Base & Boost ClocksTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
Memory Size & Type8GB GDDR68GB GDDR68GB GDDR68GB GDDR68GB GDDR6
Memory Clock14 Gb/s14 Gb/s14 Gb/s14 Gb/s14 Gb/s
Memory Bandwidth448 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s
FansTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
Ports(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
Power ConnectorsTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
Dimensions (LxHxD)TBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
WeightTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
WarrantyTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming XMSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti DukeMSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti AeroMSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti VentusMSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Sea Hawk
GPU (Codename)TU102 (Turing)TU102 (Turing)TU102 (Turing)TU102 (Turing)TU102 (Turing)
Shader Units4352 Cuda cores4352 Cuda cores4352 Cuda cores4352 Cuda cores4352 Cuda cores
Base & Boost ClocksTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
Memory Size & Type11GB GDDR611GB GDDR611GB GDDR611GB GDDR611GB GDDR6
Memory Clock14 Gb/s14 Gb/s14 Gb/s14 Gb/s14 Gb/s
Memory Bandwidth616 GB/s616 GB/s616 GB/s616 GB/s616 GB/s
FansTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
Ports(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
Power ConnectorsTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
Dimensions (LxHxD)TBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
WeightTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
WarrantyTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD

MSI also offers a solution for gamers with that prefer smaller cases. The Ventus series GeForce RTX cards feature a dual-fan cooling system, which is shorter than the triple-fan cooler on the Gaming Trio and Duke models.

MSI also offers an Aero model for the GeForce RTX lineup, which features a classic blower-style cooler that dumps the hot air out the rear of your case.

And finally, MSI’s Sea Hawk series features a hybrid air & liquid cooling solution, which should enable you to push Nvidia’s new Turing GPU to its limits.

Zotac

Zotac revealed four upcoming GeForce RTX cards, including two RTX 2080 models and two RTX 2080 Ti models.

Zotac GeForce RTX 2080

Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 BlowerZotac GeForce RTX 2080 AMP
GPU (Codename)TU104 (Turing)TU104 (Turing)
Shader Units2944 CUDA Cores2944 CUDA Cores
Base & Boost Clocks1515 MHz / 1710MHz+Undisclosed
Memory Size & Type8GB GDDR68GB GDDR6
Memory Clock14 Gb/s14 Gb/s
Memory Bandwidth448 GB/s448 GB/s
FansTriple-FanTriple-Fan
Ports(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
Power Connectors8pin + 6pin8pin + 6pin
Dimensions (LxHxD)10.55in x 4.45in x 1.50in12.13in x 4.45in x 2.24in
WeightUndisclosedUndisclosed
WarrantyUndisclosedUndisclosed

Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 Triple FanZotac GeForce RTX 2080 Ti AMP
GPU (Codename)TU102 (Turing)TU102 (Turing)
Shader Units4352 Cuda cores4352 Cuda cores
Base & Boost Clocks1350 MHz / 1545+ MHzUndisclosed
Memory Size & Type11GB GDDR611GB GDDR6
Memory Clock14 Gb/s14 Gb/s
Memory Bandwidth616 GB/s616 GB/s
FansTriple-fanTriple-fan
Ports(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
Power ConnectorsDual 8pinDual 8pin
Dimensions (LxHxD)12.13in x 4.45in x 2.24in12.13in x 4.45in x 2.24in
WeightUndisclosedUndisclosed
WarrantyUndisclosedUndisclosed

The GeForce RTX 2080 Blower is Zotac’s entry-level RTX 2080 card. As the name suggests, it features a blower-style cooler with a single fan. Zotac also has an AMP edition RTX 2080, which includes an extended 2.5-slot heat sink with three cooling fans. Zotac’s AMP moniker is usually reserved for overclocked GPUs; however, the company didn’t release clock speed specifications, so we can only presume that Zotac’s new hardware follows the old nomenclature.

Zotac’s RTX 2080 Ti models both feature the same triple-fan cooler found on the RTX 2080 AMP edition. We’re not sure about the differences between the Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Triple Fan and the Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 AMP cards, although we suspect the Triple Fan edition operates at Nvidia’s reference clock speeds.