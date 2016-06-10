Trending

EVGA Launches Three GTX 1070 Cards, Reveals A Fourth (Updated: Pricing)

Nvidia’s Pascal architecture was revealed in early May to the delight of gaming and tech enthusiasts around the world. The GTX 1080, the first Pascal GPU, is the new granddaddy of graphics processing, but it commands a significant price that many people simply can’t justify. The 1080’s little brother, the GTX 1070, is likely to be a much more compelling choice for many gamers because it offers as much, or more, graphics performance as a GTX 980 Ti for under $450. 

The GTX 1070 is available today, and partner cards are already starting to show up. EVGA launched three models--the standard Founder’s Edition and two ACX 3.0 models (one is a reference clocked card, and the other is a Superclocked model). The base ACX 3.0 model features the same core clock and boost clock frequencies as Nvidia’s Founder’s Edition card. All of the ACX-cooled cards have slightly more memory bandwidth, though; Nvidia’s specifications call for 8,000 MHz memory, but EVGA uses 8,008 MHz memory, which results in 0.3GB/s high bandwidth.

The GTX 1070 ACX 3.0 Superclocked edition comes with a moderate overclock. The Founder’s Edition base clock is 1,506 MHz, and the boost clock is rated for 1,683 MHz. EVGA’s Superclocked card is factory overclocked to 1,594 MHz, and the boost clock is cranked up to 1,784 MHz.

Both cards feature EVGA’s new ACX 3.0 cooler design, which debuted with the launch of the GTX 1080 ACX models two weeks ago. The new cooler features two double ball-bearing 0 dB fans, straight copper heat pipes with a copper contact area, memory/MOSFET cooling plate, and white LED lighting. 

EVGA also revealed a fourth model, the GTX 1070 FTW, which will slot in above the Superclocked card. EVGA has yet to lock down the clock speeds this card will ship with, but we know it will feature a custom PCB, an upgraded 10 + 2 power delivery system, and dual bios for advanced overclocking. The FTW edition will also feature larger 10cm fans and customizable RGB lighting.

The Founders Edition card is available today. The ACX 3.0 models aren’t in stock yet, but you can add your email to a list to be notified when they are available

EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 FOUNDERS EDITIONEVGA GeForce GTX 1070 GAMING ACX 3.0EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 SC GAMING ACX 3.0EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 FTW GAMING ACX 3.0
08G-P4-617008G-P4-617108G-P4-617308G-P4-6276
CUDA Cores1920192019201920
Base Clock1506 MHz1506 MHz1594 MHzTBD MHz
Boost Clock1683 MHz1683 MHz1784 MHzTBD MHz
BusPCI-E 3.0PCI-E 3.0PCI-E 3.0PCI-E 3.0
SLI Ready2-way2-way2-way2-way
Memory Detail8192 MB GDDR58192 MB GDDR58192 MB GDDR58192 MB GDDR5
Memory Bit Width256 Bit256 Bit256 Bit256 Bit
Memory Clock8000 MHz8008 MHz8008 MHz8008 MHz
Memory Speed0.28 ns0.28 ns0.28 ns0.28 ns
Memory Bandwidth256 GB/s256.3 GB/s256.3 GB/s256.3 GB/s
MSRP$449$419$439TBD

Updated, 6/10/16 12:40pm CT: Prior to finding pricing data the article stated that the 1070 would be available for under $400. Nvidia set the MSRP for partners at $379, but the cards that Nvidia announced are all more than $400. The table was updated with pricing.

  • engineer5261 10 June 2016 17:32
    Any idea when pricing data will be available?
  • fullauto2009 10 June 2016 17:35
    I think its strange, its been 2 weeks+ and you still cant find a 1080 online. If youre going to launch a product, why isnt it available?
  • dstarr3 10 June 2016 17:38
    Gotta say, still not a fan of the looks of these. I still prefer the look of EVGA's 700 and 900 cards. Maybe it'll grow on me. Maybe they'll be replaced before then. D'know. Just... not really digging it yet.
  kcarbotte 10 June 2016 17:44
    18100659 said:
    Any idea when pricing data will be available?

    I found the prices after publishing the article.
    The table has been updated.
  gbair 10 June 2016 17:45
    18100659 said:
    Any idea when pricing data will be available?

    Here's EVGA's line: (Cheapest is $420)
  kcarbotte 10 June 2016 17:46
    18100676 said:
    I think its strange, its been 2 weeks+ and you still cant find a 1080 online. If youre going to launch a product, why isnt it available?

    That's a symptom of demand. I know two people who have managed to buy 1080's so far. One online and one in-store.
    Everyone wants to get their hands on a 1080 so they have been flying off the shelves (often before they even there)
  TechyInAZ 10 June 2016 17:48
    18100676 said:
    I think its strange, its been 2 weeks+ and you still cant find a 1080 online. If youre going to launch a product, why isnt it available?

    The problem is they're all going out of stock. It's pretty common when new cards come out. The same is going to happen with the GTX 1070 guaranteed. So sit back and be patient.
  • Graf Orlock 10 June 2016 18:18
    The 1080s have been released they simply sell out in a matter of minutes each time they come in stock, the demand for them is too high they cant make them fast enough
  michaelahess 10 June 2016 18:38
    This is not true. They make a run they know will sell out to keep demand high. Can't be discounting new cards due to a glut of stock now can we?
  MusenMouse 10 June 2016 18:54
    Well if there is no competition there really is no rush to saturate the market with a product. AMD chose not to compete in the same price range as Nvidia so both companies are free to control their supply with very little concern for demand.

    Now if AMD Polaris is a slam dunk, then things might become interesting.
