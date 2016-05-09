Nvidia GTX 1080, 1070 'Founders Editions' Just Reference Cards

Nvidia revealed its latest and greatest graphics card lineup on Friday to much fanfare. The company made some bold claims about the performance and overclocking potential of the Pascal-based GeForce GTX 1080 and 1070--especially the Founders Edition, which CEO Jen-Hsun Huang implied would provide better overclocking potential than the standard card.

The live stream event left us thinking that the Founders Edition GTX 1080 and 1070 would be built with binned GPUs that provided higher than average overclocking potential, and perhaps better circuitry than the reference designed cards.

We’ve since come to find out that the Founders Edition is in fact simply the reference design. Nvidia has decided to move away from the "reference" nomenclature in exchange for the "Founders Edition title." The company said that the Founders Edition cards aren’t limited edition, either; Nvidia plans to have them available for the lifetime of the GTX 1080 and 1070.

The Founders Edition cards don’t include binned GPUs, but Nvidia said that the PCA has “premium components.”

Nvidia will sell the Founders Edition GTX 1080 for $699, but add-in board partners will be able to sell their cards for $599. We’re only speculating here, but we expect to see AIBs price their cards anywhere in that range. The upshot of this change is that Nvidia won't be undercutting its resellers by marketing its own branded card.

