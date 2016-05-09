Trending

Nvidia GTX 1080, 1070 'Founders Editions' Just Reference Cards

Nvidia revealed its latest and greatest graphics card lineup on Friday to much fanfare. The company made some bold claims about the performance and overclocking potential of the Pascal-based GeForce GTX 1080 and 1070--especially the Founders Edition, which CEO Jen-Hsun Huang implied would provide better overclocking potential than the standard card.

The live stream event left us thinking that the Founders Edition GTX 1080 and 1070 would be built with binned GPUs that provided higher than average overclocking potential, and perhaps better circuitry than the reference designed cards.  

We’ve since come to find out that the Founders Edition is in fact simply the reference design. Nvidia has decided to move away from the "reference" nomenclature in exchange for the "Founders Edition title." The company said that the Founders Edition cards aren’t limited edition, either; Nvidia plans to have them available for the lifetime of the GTX 1080 and 1070.

The Founders Edition cards don’t include binned GPUs, but Nvidia said that the PCA has “premium components.” 

Nvidia will sell the Founders Edition GTX 1080 for $699, but add-in board partners will be able to sell their cards for $599. We’re only speculating here, but we expect to see AIBs price their cards anywhere in that range. The upshot of this change is that Nvidia won't be undercutting its resellers by marketing its own branded card.

104 Comments Comment from the forums
  • turkey3_scratch 09 May 2016 22:38

    No reason to buy reference especially since aftermarket are better and can be cheaper.
  • gilbadon 09 May 2016 22:49

    For all except those who want to water cool.
  • dudmont 09 May 2016 22:49

    And dump all their heat directly into your case, which may not work so well if you SLI.
  • elbert 09 May 2016 22:55
    Gigabyte teasing a custom cooler can match the founders card coolers. Factory OC gigabyte 1080's cards of 2Ghz+ should be out by June.
  • edward_23 09 May 2016 23:05
    Make me wonder if the stated MSRP are true? Didn't partner board always priced higher than reference in the past?
  • c4s2k3 09 May 2016 23:18

    Yeah, you nailed it. I'll be upgrading this year and I'll be looking for a reference cooler for this very reason.
  • megajynx 09 May 2016 23:36
    As excited I am for the 1000 series, this seems a little like a moneygrab. For what it's worth, that heatsink does look pretty (mod edit) sexy. Wonder how it will compare to other vendor's thermal solutions?
  • Yuka 09 May 2016 23:43
    When nVidia charges USD$100 extra for *no* features other than "early access" no one blinks an eye, but when AMD puts a WCC solution on their cards for the same extra money people lose their minds.

    I really really can't understand masses.

    Cheers!
  • redgarl 09 May 2016 23:47
    Basically they made a waterdown version.. Still, you know what, I remember the day of ATI and Nvidia selling their cards directly. They were way more reliable than today.

    However, ASUS, MSI, GIGABYTE, EVGA, XFX and I pass many, have more R&D involved in heatsink than Nvidia or AMD have. They make so much better cooling solution than the references.
  • ern88 09 May 2016 23:51
    The founders edition is a way for Nvidia to milk an extra $100 ($129 CAD lol) from your wallets. I guess they got to recoup the billion $$$ for R&D lol. I'll just wait for non reference design that maybe cheaper to buy!!!
