Evga Introduces GTX 750 2GB FTW Graphics Card

Evga has announced a new graphics card – the GeForce GTX 750 FTW 2 GB. This graphics card is a 2 GB variant of the GTX 750, as its name clearly indicates, but is also FTW branded by Evga.

The FTW branding from Evga is the branding for the highest-clocked mainstream cards – one step below the Classified series of cards – making this the highest-end GTX 750 card Evga will make. The FTW branding stands for exactly what you would think it stands for: "For The Win."

The graphics card is clocked with a base frequency of 1229 MHz, while GPU Boost 2.0 will take it up to 1320 MHz. The memory aboard the card runs over a 128-bit wide memory interface, and is clocked at an effective speed of 5.0 GHz.

Cooling is taken care of by a compact version of the company's ACX cooler, which features two fans above an aluminum fin stack.

Display connectivity is handled by a single DVI port, as well as a single HDMI port and a DisplayPort connector. Power is brought to the board through the PCIe bus, however, it also takes some extra juice from a single 6-pin PCIe power connector.

Pricing is set at $149.99.