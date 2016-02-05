Frontier Developments Reveals Roadmap For Upcoming 'Horizons' Content

For now, the Elite: Dangerous Horizons expansion has only the ability to land on planets, but more content is on the way for season two of Frontier Developments’ space-faring game. Now, we have an idea as to when the rest of the features are coming.
The developers plan to release one upgrade for every season in 2016. Update 2.1, called “The Engineers,” will come later this spring. Players will see an expanded mission system as well as the ability to loot enemies. The same update also enables the ability to craft various modules and weapons for your favorite spacecraft.
In the summer, the “Guardians” update will introduce the concept of ship-launched fighters, which could help even the odds when you’re outnumbered in the vast darkness of space. “The Commanders” fall update will allow you and your friends to work together in a multi-crew ship. You will also be able to customize your pilot’s appearance with the new Commander Creator.
One more update is planned after “The Commanders,” but its release date and contents are still unknown. However, it’s safe to say that update 2.4 will close out season two of Horizons sometime in the winter season and pave the way for the next expansion to Elite: Dangerous.
For now, the focus is on “The Engineers” update. In this week’s newsletter, executive producer Michael Brookes stated that the way missions are provided in various stations and outposts will change to provide a more personal experience. Instead of just picking a mission from a list, you’ll also see the face, name and status of the non-playable character (NPC) who is giving you the mission. As your overall rankings and status rise or fall for various factions, the way you are treated when you take on various missions will also change. You might meet high-ranking officials or a lowly minion depending on your reputation with certain factions.
“The mission contacts will also remember if they’ve dealt with you before. As well as providing consistency, the contacts are the conduit for gaining missions and seeing the effects they have. So they will inform you if the minor faction has entered a particular state, or [if] a state is incoming. There will also be much smarter selection of missions that tie in with the current state of affairs, [and] there will be more details on this as part of the progression and variety goals.”
We’ll obviously hear more about the spring update in the coming weeks. For now, fans can rest easy as they now have an idea of when to expect more content for Elite: Dangerous Horizons.
It seems the best strategy for the consumer is to stay one year behind. You can then pick up all the Horizons content for ~$15 t the end of the year. Then pick up the next "season" at the end of 2017. You'll pay much less than their loyal customers, who get punished over and over for their support.
I also consider buying now a development support, for future expansions.
I do it rarely. Only in the games that I really like, or that are very complex.
Lately Civ5 and Elite Dangerous has been in that category. Rest of the (play 3-5 hours and be done) games I also buy at discount like you, because they IMHO are not worth of it.
So when I bought Horizons, I supposedly paid for a whole season of updates. Now I hear they are going to release an update each season.
So does that mean I'm paying another 50 bucks for each of these "updates"?
Not gonna happen btw.
I think the problem here is the use of the word season. My understanding is that the Horizon "Season" includes these four updates. These updates are released one for meteorological "Season" (Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter). They probably didn't want to just say that they would give you free updates for a year in case there is a delay.
In the end this may make this into an incredible game but I'm not sure what I think of the business model. This does seem like a way to sneak a bit of a subscription model into the game. Not too bad considering they do seem to be using the money to work on content but it is almost fells like they are locking content behind a pay wall with the promise of more walls in the future.
I am also getting a lot of the same felling as I get from "Early Access" here. A lot of "We will be better in the future, just you wait". Only this time the devs keep asking for more money rather than just your patience.
In the end they all need to get paid for their work so I understand why they are going this way but I can't shake the bad feelings I get here.