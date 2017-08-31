Nvidia Shows Off 'Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition' Footage In 4K, 60 FPS

You might not be able to play Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition on the PC until early next year, but that doesn’t mean that you can't see more footage from Square Enix’s flagship franchise. Nvidia released a short gameplay to give PC fans an idea of what the game will look like at launch.

The video, which you can view at 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, shows Noctis and his comrades battling monsters in the wilderness of Eos. Most people will probably use the traditional keyboard and mouse configuration to play the game, but the demo showed the use of a controller as evidenced by the multiple button prompts throughout combat.

The fact that the video is from Nvidia means it also serves as a way to show off some of the many graphical features coming to the PC variant of the game. With Nvidia GameWorks technologies, Square Enix can implement multiple visual enhancements such as TurfEffects, HairWorks, and Flow for realistic simulations of grass, hair, and smoke effects, respectively. In addition, the game will support 4K resolution, high dynamic range, and the Dolby Atmos audio format.

When Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition arrives next year, it will include both free and paid content that come through updates and post-launch expansions, respectively. You can also play the game in first-person view mode for a different gameplay experience. However, with the fast pace of combat, it might be best to stick with the usual third-person camera.