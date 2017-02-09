Try Out 'For Honor' In The Open Beta, February 9-12 (Updated)

Update, 2/9/2017, 8:58 a.m. PST: The open beta is now available to play. Ubisoft also released the pre-loading times for those who want to get a head start in downloading the finished game. If you're on the Xbox One, you can start pre-loading now. Those playing on PC via Steam or Uplay can pre-load the game on February 10 at 9 a.m. PST. PlayStation 4 fans won't be able to start the download until midnight (local time) on February 12.



Another chance to play For Honor before it comes out on February 14 is coming soon. After the closed beta this past weekend, an open beta is set to run February 9-12.

In the open beta, you can play the game’s four modes. In the past, fans were able to try Dominion (capture three points on the map), Brawl (two versus two, best of five rounds), and Duel (one on one combat, best of five rounds). In the open beta, you’ll be able to try the new Elimination mode, which pits two teams (four players each) against each other, but there are no respawns when you die in combat. Similar to Brawl and Duel, Elimination is a best-of-five game.

The session will also feature the "War of the Factions" meta game, which will determine which is the best of the three major groups: Samurai, Vikings, or Knights. At the beginning of the beta, you’ll have a chance to pick your favorite faction and contribute to the war effort. The meta game will take into account all of a faction’s moves from PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One players and combine them to reveal that faction’s strength in the conflict.

You won’t get far in the War of the Factions in the three-day beta, but it’s a chance to see how it works across all three platforms. The open beta is also another way for Ubisoft to see how the game’s servers handle a massive load of players, so expect to experience some server problems throughout the weekend.

In order to get yourself ready for the fight, be sure to read our preview of the game’s multiplayer and campaign from December. You can also check out the game's PC requirements to see if your hardware is up to the task.

