Fortnite Battle Royale - PC vs Console

The PC versus console war is more fierce than ever. There's no denying that both machines provide great results, but we think the PC has the upper hand when it comes to playing Fortnite Battle Royale. Here are a few standout reasons why we think the PC is the superior option:

The Benefit of Keyboard + Mouse

The best thing about playing Fortnite Battle Royale on PC is that you get to play with a keyboard and mouse. That means you will be able to navigate better in the game. You can swivel around quickly and spot enemies around you. With a joystick this becomes a bit more difficult. The keyboard and mouse have separate inputs for walking and aiming, so you'll be able to function more efficiently, rather than with a joystick where the player has to aim, fire, walk, and build from a single input.

Better Aiming

The mouse allows you to aim with ease as you will have the whole grip of your hand on it. You'll not only aim quickly, but you can also have a greater crosshair range. Auto aim on the console will hinder your improvement over time. You can easily move your crosshair to any part of the enemy and it also gives extra support when you are jumping and shooting. So using a mouse definitely is better when it comes to aiming.

Better Building

This is another benefit of using the PC to play Fortnite Battle Royale rather than the console. Due to the better navigation of keys on the keyboard (or mouse, in some cases) you can build a lot faster. Players can also set keys according to their preferences and reach, and it will be a lot easier for them to not only build faster, but also edit the buildings that are already built. Granted, it will take some time to get used to the keys on the keyboard but once your hands are set on the keys, you will build like Flash. So PC definitely wins when it comes to building.

Better Graphics

You will get a lot more FPS on a PC (if you have a good one) than a PS4 or Xbox One. The limit of FPS on a console is 60 FPS, whereas you can get up to 300 FPS on a PC. Now judge for yourself, which one is better, 60 FPS or 300 FPS? This is why most professional players prefer playing on PC, as it will deliver smooth gameplay with minimal lag.



