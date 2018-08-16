Trending

Fortnite Battle Royale - PC vs Console

The PC versus console war is more fierce than ever. There's no denying that both machines provide great results, but we think the PC has the upper hand when it comes to playing Fortnite Battle Royale. Here are a few standout reasons why we think the PC is the superior option:

The Benefit of Keyboard + Mouse

The best thing about playing Fortnite Battle Royale on PC is that you get to play with a keyboard and mouse. That means you will be able to navigate better in the game. You can swivel around quickly and spot enemies around you. With a joystick this becomes a bit more difficult. The keyboard and mouse have separate inputs for walking and aiming, so you'll be able to function more efficiently, rather than with a joystick where the player has to aim, fire, walk, and build from a single input.

Better Aiming

The mouse allows you to aim with ease as you will have the whole grip of your hand on it. You'll not only aim quickly, but you can also have a greater crosshair range. Auto aim on the console will hinder your improvement over time. You can easily move your crosshair to any part of the enemy and it also gives extra support when you are jumping and shooting. So using a mouse definitely is better when it comes to aiming.

Better Building

This is another benefit of using the PC to play Fortnite Battle Royale rather than the console. Due to the better navigation of keys on the keyboard (or mouse, in some cases) you can build a lot faster. Players can also set keys according to their preferences and reach, and it will be a lot easier for them to not only build faster, but also edit the buildings that are already built. Granted, it will take some time to get used to the keys on the keyboard but once your hands are set on the keys, you will build like Flash. So PC definitely wins when it comes to building.

Better Graphics

You will get a lot more FPS on a PC (if you have a good one) than a PS4 or Xbox One. The limit of FPS on a console is 60 FPS, whereas you can get up to 300 FPS on a PC. Now judge for yourself, which one is better, 60 FPS or 300 FPS? This is why most professional players prefer playing on PC, as it will deliver smooth gameplay with minimal lag.


  • therickmu25 16 August 2018 19:42
    Fighters and 2D platformers are the only genres where a KB&M isn't the superior input device for gaming.
  • lun471k 16 August 2018 19:42
    I would say more efficient graphics (60fps) rather than better graphics. In competitive gaming, nobody is playing on "Epic" settings ("Ultra" equivalent on Fortnite), there's too many shadows and so on. Most popular streamers that play competitive have most settings on low. In the end, console players have another slight disadvantage there since they have way more shadows than us on PC (unless they can disable them ?)
  • mbusse0195 16 August 2018 19:44
    I've had people argue with me about all of those points... Sigh.
  • olof.ryden 16 August 2018 20:37
    @THERICKMU25
    -And Racing Games
  • cryoburner 17 August 2018 00:46
    21237891 said:
    -And Racing Games
    Also many top-down shooters and arguably most games played from a third-person perspective in general. >_>

    Keyboard and mouse are best when playing from a first-person perspective or with a complex interface, or really any game where precisely clicking on things is important. Thankfully there are lots of control options available for PC games though.
  • BryanFRitt 17 August 2018 15:35
    "whereas you can get up to 300 FPS on a PC"
    The most I've ever heard of that a computer monitor can do 165 Hz.
    (ok, 600Hz if you count...)
    300-165=135
    Save some electricity and turn on V-Sync.
  • RememberThe5th 17 August 2018 17:48
    And here we go again PC vs Console...
  • jaymooks 18 August 2018 03:42
    @bryanfritt the highest a gaming monitor can do is 240hz
  • Andy_K 21 August 2018 09:55
    Agree with CryoBurner - 3rd person games where camera control and character control needs to be analogue is far FAR superior on a pad with two analogue thumb sticks. as are fighting games, racing games, side/vertical/twin stick shooters, platform games...

    Of course 1st person games, RTS, or any game that requires a vast amount of inputs will be infinitely better on a kb/mouse.
