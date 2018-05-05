Fortnite Battle Royale Guide: 20 Best Tips and Tricks To Win

The C4 charge is one of Fortnite's more useful items, and packs a seriously explosive punch. While C4 may be useful, we don't recommend for you to use them during a firefight or to attack other players. You're more likely to hurt than your opponent if you whip out a C4 charge during a gunfight. A single stray bullet could hit the C4, causing it to explode, and hurting you in the process.
Furthermore, C4 does little damage to other players. Best not to waste this precious item on your enemy. Better yet, you can use it to break into, or break apart a fortress hiding a player. That will give you the upper hand when you catch an enemy by surprise.
Also going against the tips listed here: You SHOULD shoot from far away. Even if you don't have a sniper, build a short tower, shoot a few times at someone and if that person seems to have a superior/more accurate weapon, fall back or flank while they desperately try to destroy your tower from afar. Just make sure not to be seen.
Thanks for catching that. I'll try to include tips that are more up to date in the future. Unfortunately some time passed between when I wrote this guide and when they were published. Do you have any current tips you would like to share?
We still are a great news site
Fortnite is one of the most popular games ever and a lot of our readers are gamers. At this point in time, not covering Fortnite would be like not covering PC cases. The same could be said for bitcoin and other developments in the cryptocurrency industry.
