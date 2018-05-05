Fortnite Battle Royale Guide: 20 Best Tips and Tricks To Win

Use C4 to Breach Fortresses, Not Damage Players Picture 3 of 23

The C4 charge is one of Fortnite's more useful items, and packs a seriously explosive punch. While C4 may be useful, we don't recommend for you to use them during a firefight or to attack other players. You're more likely to hurt than your opponent if you whip out a C4 charge during a gunfight. A single stray bullet could hit the C4, causing it to explode, and hurting you in the process.



Furthermore, C4 does little damage to other players. Best not to waste this precious item on your enemy. Better yet, you can use it to break into, or break apart a fortress hiding a player. That will give you the upper hand when you catch an enemy by surprise.



