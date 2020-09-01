Nvidia RTX and DLSS Coming to Fortnite

Fortnite, one of the biggest games on PC and among the most popular in the battle royale genre, is the getting ray tracing support with Nvidia RTX and DLSS. Following the addition of RTX to Minecraft earlier this year, two of the most popular games out there will support Nvidia's ray tracing.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang made the announcement at the beginning of his keynote address today, during which he is expected to unveil Nvidia's new RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 cards, which promise to overtake the best graphics cards on the market.



DLSS should be a big help for performance. Fortnite requires quick-twitch shooting and building, so the game would suffer if RTX lowered frame rates too much.



Nvidia hasn't announced a date for RTX and DLSS support, nor have we seen a date from publisher Epic Games.