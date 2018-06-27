Sony Is 'Looking at' Cross-Play Solutions for 'Fortnite'

Credit: Epic Games

With Microsoft and Nintendo allowing cross-play between platforms, especially for the massively popular free-to-play game Fortnite: Battle Royale, gamers have seen Sony's decision not to support console cross-play as being slow, selfish, and backwards. At the Gamelab conference in Spain, Sony Interactive Entertainment America CEO and president Shawn Layden said the company is "confident" it will find a solution.

"We're hearing it," Layden told Eurogamer. "We're looking at a lot of the possibilities. You can imagine that the circumstances around that affect a lot more than just one game. I'm confident we'll get to a solution which will be understood and accepted by our gaming community, while at the same time supporting our business."

It's a statement that kicks the can further down the line, but it is slightly more substantial than what the company said following the release of Fortnite for the Nintendo Switch, ignoring Microsoft and Nintendo's systems and highlighting support for PC, Mac, and iOS devices. Upon the release of the Switch version, many users (we included) had to create new accounts because those tied to PlayStation 4 systems wouldn't work.

The backlash over blocking console cross-play have made these last few weeks a bit difficult for Sony. But it's been a field day for Microsoft and Nintendo, which have been tweeting at each other about cross-play in games like Minecraft. Nintendo also released a commercial about how Minecraft is better on Switch and Xbox One because of cross-play.

Minecraft Cross-Play Trailer

None of this is a good look for Sony, as more players are moving to their non-PS4 accounts for Fortnite, and may also consider getting other games on Xbox and Switch so that they can play with their friends on any platform.