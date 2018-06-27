Sony Is 'Looking at' Cross-Play Solutions for 'Fortnite'

by
5 Comments

Credit: Epic GamesCredit: Epic Games

With Microsoft and Nintendo allowing cross-play between platforms, especially for the massively popular free-to-play game Fortnite: Battle Royale, gamers have seen Sony's decision not to support console cross-play as being slow, selfish, and backwards. At the Gamelab conference in Spain, Sony Interactive Entertainment America CEO and president Shawn Layden said the company is "confident" it will find a solution.

"We're hearing it," Layden told Eurogamer. "We're looking at a lot of the possibilities. You can imagine that the circumstances around that affect a lot more than just one game. I'm confident we'll get to a solution which will be understood and accepted by our gaming community, while at the same time supporting our business."

It's a statement that kicks the can further down the line, but it is slightly more substantial than what the company said following the release of Fortnite for the Nintendo Switch, ignoring Microsoft and Nintendo's systems and highlighting support for PC, Mac, and iOS devices. Upon the release of the Switch version, many users (we included) had to create new accounts because those tied to PlayStation 4 systems wouldn't work.

The backlash over blocking console cross-play have made these last few weeks a bit difficult for Sony. But it's been a field day for Microsoft and Nintendo, which have been tweeting at each other about cross-play in games like Minecraft. Nintendo also released a commercial about how Minecraft is better on Switch and Xbox One because of cross-play.

Minecraft Cross-Play Trailer

None of this is a good look for Sony, as more players are moving to their non-PS4 accounts for Fortnite, and may also consider getting other games on Xbox and Switch so that they can play with their friends on any platform.

You'd Also Like

About the author
Andrew E. Freedman

Andrew E. Freedman is an editor at Tom's Hardware, focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming as well as keeping up with the latest news. He holds a M.S. in Journalism (Digital Media) from Columbia University. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Kotaku, PCMag, Complex, Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag among others.

Read more
Create a new thread in the News comments forum about this subject
5 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • quilciri
    Get bent, Sony. Yeah, I'm fairly confident you can do it to, since apparently it's so easy to enable that you accidentally did it already.
  • jdog2pt0
    "We're looking at a lot of the possibilities. You can imagine that the circumstances around that affect a lot more than just one game. I'm confident we'll get to a solution which will be understood and accepted by our gaming community, while at the same time supporting our business."

    Meaning that they're trying to find a way to charge everyone even more money, without completely alienating everyone.
  • badaxe2
    What they mean is, finding out how they can do it without losing money to Microsoft and Nintendo. That's all any of this is. If it was Nintendo or Microsoft on top, they wouldn't be as eager to share either. The reason Sony's been doing cross play with PC for the last couple generations is because they aren't in direct competition with it.
Display All 5 comments
Most Popular
  1. Nintendo's Giving Away a Switch That Looks Like Cardboard
  2. Blizzard Wants to Patent 'Overwatch's' Play of the Game
  3. AI Will Take on 'Dota 2's' Top Human Players at The International 2018
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2018 Purch All Rights Reserved.