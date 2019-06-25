Frank Azor Leaving Alienware, Rumors Point to AMD

Frank Azor on stage at CES 2019. Credit: Dell



Frank Azor, Alienware co-founder is leaving parent company Dell on July 3. He has been overseeing the Alienware brand, as well as the Dell Gaming and XPS lineup and has been with Alienware for over 21 years.



According to Wccftech, he may be leaving to join AMD as Chief Gaming Officer reporting to Sandeep Chennakeshu, executive vice president of gaming and graphics.



A spokesperson for AMD declined to comment, as "AMD does not comment on rumors or speculation."



Azor posted the news on the Alienware Arena forums:



"I’m so proud of what we’ve built together. Our gaming and premium consumer businesses are outperforming the market and are a huge priority for Dell," he wrote. "But the builder and creator in me is ready for the next challenge. It will be very hard to leave this incredible team."



He also tweeted the news, suggesting he is staying in gaming.











Sources tell me that Dell is not looking to replace him immediately, but will eventually backfill his position. The company will be looking internally first, and that key Alienware employees don't intend on leaving en masse.



We'll update this story if and when we get more information.