Microsoft Announces Limited Edition 1 TB Forza Xbox One

Forza Motorsport has been one of Microsoft's biggest exclusive franchises since its debut on the original Xbox console. With the release of Forza Motorsport 6 in September, Microsoft has finally given the franchise a special edition console to go with it.

Launching side by side with the game, a limited edition Forza Motorsport Xbox One console will be released. It comes in a special color combination inspired by the Ford GT, which adorns the box of the game.

The two-tone blue is matte on the left side and glossy on the right of the controller, and it features two dark blue racing stripes running along the top of the matte side. The Forza logo can be seen within one of the strips on the top. The start button has the same start/stop decal found in the cockpit of the Ford GT, and when you press the button the Xbox plays an audio clip of the car starting up. Turning the console off and ejecting a disk will also play a similar sound effect.

The controller that comes with the console has also been given the same dual-shade blue livery. Microsoft is bundling the new controller with improved joysticks, trigger button and a new headset-friendly audio jack. The A B X Y buttons have all been made black with blue letters. The colors for each button have been marked with small dots in between.

Microsoft has not said how many of these 1 TB limited edition consoles will be available. It is available for pre-order now for $400, and it will include a digital download copy of Forza Motorsport 6. Both the game and console come out on September 15. The controller is available for purchase separately through Microsoft's online store for $65 and will be released a week prior, on September 7.

