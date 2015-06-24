Microsoft Announces Limited Edition 1 TB Forza Xbox One

Forza Motorsport has been one of Microsoft's biggest exclusive franchises since its debut on the original Xbox console. With the release of Forza Motorsport 6 in September, Microsoft has finally given the franchise a special edition console to go with it.
Launching side by side with the game, a limited edition Forza Motorsport Xbox One console will be released. It comes in a special color combination inspired by the Ford GT, which adorns the box of the game.
The two-tone blue is matte on the left side and glossy on the right of the controller, and it features two dark blue racing stripes running along the top of the matte side. The Forza logo can be seen within one of the strips on the top. The start button has the same start/stop decal found in the cockpit of the Ford GT, and when you press the button the Xbox plays an audio clip of the car starting up. Turning the console off and ejecting a disk will also play a similar sound effect.
The controller that comes with the console has also been given the same dual-shade blue livery. Microsoft is bundling the new controller with improved joysticks, trigger button and a new headset-friendly audio jack. The A B X Y buttons have all been made black with blue letters. The colors for each button have been marked with small dots in between.
Microsoft has not said how many of these 1 TB limited edition consoles will be available. It is available for pre-order now for $400, and it will include a digital download copy of Forza Motorsport 6. Both the game and console come out on September 15. The controller is available for purchase separately through Microsoft's online store for $65 and will be released a week prior, on September 7.
Backwards compatibility for XB1 is just another cheap software emulator that isn't all that great. In fact, it would have been nice to hear that they were going to incorporate a hardware solution to backwards compatibility instead of just another half baked software emulator. This is the problem with the Xbone. They skimped on everything. I would have paid a little more for proper hardware solutions. Microsoft/XB has still not learned its lesson = to stop going so cheap on everything - that is why the PS4 has double the sales.
The original XB was state of the art and more advanced than PC's when it came out and it blew away PlayStation. THAT is what Microsoft/XB should've done with the XB1 because that's what many of us who were there from the very beginning expected - we've been very disappointed with the XB1 and still are.
There were several reasons to believe they'd come out with a new model at E3:
1. The rumors strongly implied a new model because it was badly needed.
Xbox One Slim Microsoft's Secret Weapon For E3 2015?
http://www.nextpowerup.com/news/21183/xbox-one-slim-microsofts-secret-weapon-for-e3-2015/
2. The PS4 has double the sales over XBox One leaving XB in the dust.
3. The PS4 has far more raw power and is in many ways the better console.
4. XB1 uses DDR3 memory while PS4 uses GDDR5 = much faster
5. PS4 has double the shaders than the XB1 = 1,152 vs 768 and 10% of that goes to kinect.
6. XB1 doesn't even play games in 1080
7. They fired Don Mattrick (man behind XB1) and eventually replaced him with Phil Spencer to fix the XB1 disaster
MS/XB did the bare minimum, which tells me MS/XB cares far more about money than making the better product. The long-time XBox fans who were there from the very beginning are still very dissatisfied with the XB1. Microsoft/XBox should've come out with a new model to win back all the fans that they've disappointed with the XBox One. They dropped the ball big time - AGAIN!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KbWgUO-Rqcw
; )
look into converters, apparently with one of the more/most popular semi cheap logitech wheels, they made it for ps3 and pc, and there was a separate box made for xbox so it could be used on that.
form what i know, its around 100-180~ dollars, but this kind of thing is something you may want to look into...
that said, forza is my raceing game of choice if i get a new console just because of the rewind feature... im so sick of racing games that 1 mistakes screws you completely with no hope of recovery and if you don't have a wheel have fun with precision, than the load times... i want to play racing games, but the wheels are to expensive and when a game requires it to function correctly and have no real "we wont (cant say the word here) you time away" feature because you are on a 10+ minute race and real life distracted you for a second and oh, head first into the wall, you went from first to 8th, now redo the entire thing and don't make a single mistake again... i just cant do that. i wish more sim games would have rewind but so many people who play sim games scream at the devs to not implement it or even think of it.
1. State of the art? More advanced than PCs? Have you ever opened up an XBOX? It IS a PC. It's a 733 Mhz Intel Pentium III with an NVIDIA Geforce 3 GPU and 64MB of DDR RAM. It also had a standard IDE DVD and HDD drive. The only reason that some games might have looked better than on PC, is that the console wasn't burdened by a full OS (something that pretty much happens now).
2. Blew away the Playstation 2 on specs maybe, but don't forget that the PS2 was the most succesful console of all time, with absolutely ridiculous sales numbers and lifespan. So, as far as the console makers are concerned, power certainly isn't everything when they want to sell.
you may be forgetting that they never planned to make profit or be prolific with the xbox... it was sold at a loss and never expected to make money back... it was just a piece of hardware to get a foot in the door, the best looking game on it was ninja gaiden, and there is a good chance that on just graphics, gamecube beat xbox with metroid, there were also some late system tech demos that also showed there were allot more they could have pulled out of the system.
and to point 1, when they were launched, it wasn't till the 360 and ps3 that pc's were more powerful than the consoles, the hardware inside mixed with a single programmable for architecture made them far more capable than pc's at the time. granted, the xbox may have been the breaking point for whats better, my memory of back than is a bit crappy.