AMD Releases FSR Plugin For Unreal Engine 4 Developers

AMD has released a new plug-in for Unreal Engine 4 that allows any game developer to add AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution to their game. The FidelityFX Super Resolution plug-in is available for download and is designed for version 4.27.1 or later.

AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) is a performance-enhancing technique that uses resolution upscaling to increase frame rates without sacrificing too much image detail. To retain image quality, AMD uses a spatial upscaling algorithm to make the game look as good as possible when upscaling.

Once installed, FSR can be manipulated in many ways to change the look of a game depending on what the game developer wants. For the four FSR resolution categories, AMD recommends tuning the values to the following:

Ultra Quality: r.ScreenPercentage 77

Ultra: r.ScreenPercentage 67

Balanced: r.ScreenPercentage 59

Performance: r.ScreenPercentage 50

The r.ScreenPercentage value denotes what resolution to render at based on the native resolution in percentages. The higher the number, the higher the rendering resolution, which means higher quality. The lower it is, the more performance you achieve at the sacrifice of image quality.

If needed, the game developer can adjust the values of each category if higher performance or higher quality is needed, which might be necessary when running the game with other Unreal Engine plug-ins or graphical feature sets.

Along with these values are a number of different tools for changing the way FSR renders, including the ability to use FP16 and/or DirectX 11 mode if needed, which benefits Nvidia GPUs specifically. Other tools in the FSR plugin include things such as denoisers, sharpness filters, Dithering, Film Grain, and more.

So rather than being a static plug-in for enabling FSR in Unreal Engine 4, you gain a lot of control as a developer to manipulate FSR the way you want. This can be great for ensuring the best experience possible with FSR as not all games will look the same with FSR tuned to only one configuration.