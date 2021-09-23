This Tiny Gaming Room Case Mod is For a Good Cause

To paraphrase Xzibit, "we heard you like rigs, so we put a rig in your rig". And what a rig this is. Created by Suchao Modding & Design of Thailand, and brought to our attention by PC Gamer, who have clearly been spending too much time of Reddit and Facebook, this delicious diorama is a PC, its parts cleverly hidden in the walls and furniture. There’s also an Intel NUC masquerading as a coffee table, and a wall-mounted Nintendo Switch.

The desk is a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti - an Asus ROG Strix Gaming - while above it hangs an ITX motherboard (Asus ROG Strix B560) with a Core 17 11700K, 16GB of RGB Thermaltake RAM running at 4400 MHz, and a 1TB Intel M.2 SSD.

The CPU water block is connected via custom tubing to a Pacific CLD 360 Radiator with a triple-fan setup, the aquarium acts as coolant reservoir, and all the tiny screens on the desk work too, though there’s a video out in one of the external walls too. The Intel NUC houses a Celeron J3455 and pulls just ten Watts, while the main PC is powered by a 650W Thermaltake PSU, though we’re not exactly sure where he’s put it - possibly in the air conditioner. The arcade machine shows different screens in different photos, so appears to be at least semi-functional too, though the tiny MacBook on top of the NUC probably isn’t. There are even tiny Harry Potter books stacked on a shelf.

The 3D-printed rigged rig is a prize in an Intel Gamer Days 2021 event that supports Technovation, “a global tech education non-profit that empowers underrepresented groups to be leaders and creative problem-solvers through technology and engineering education”.

If you just want to admire the work, there’s a comprehensive photo gallery on Facebook, where modder Suchao Prowphong also shows off his other creations, including this Gatling gun case mod.