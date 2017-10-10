'Ghost Recon: Wildlands' PvP Mode Available On Console; PC Update Delayed

The highly anticipated Ghost War player-versus-player mode in Ghost Recon:Wildlands debuted as part of Title Update 8 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners. However, those on PC will have to wait until October 12 to join in on the action.

According to a post on the Ubisoft forums, the PC version was delayed because of a “technical error” within the update’s contents. The company said that it’s currently working on the issue, with further updates coming via the post and social media. So far, the goal is to get it ready for October 12, barring any other major problems that could pop up in the meantime.

If you’re playing on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, you can get the update today, but you might need to clear some space on your internal drive. Ubisoft said that it can take up to 11GB of free storage space depending on the previous version of the game installed on your console. For PC players, the total file size is smaller on Steam (4.7GB) and Uplay (9.5GB). In addition to patches on the overall gameplay experience, missions, and PC-specific issues, the update also improves connectivity during the campaign mode. Up until now, co-op gameplay utilized peer-to-peer networking methods, but Ubisoft will improve the game’s online connection with relay servers, which puts the campaign mode on par with the Ghost War feature in terms of connectivity.

“These relay servers route packets between players who cannot connect directly to each other, essentially eliminating many of the situations where players cannot connect because of incompatible NAT types,” wrote Ubisoft in a blog post. “In order to minimize any lag induced by this routing, we spread our relay servers over many geographical locations and picked servers that offer the quickest routes to relay packets between players.”

If you’re curious about the update, you can read the full release notes on the game’s website. Newcomers can also try out the game for free starting on October 12, with the trial period ending on October 15 and 16 for PC and consoles, respectively.