Gigabyte Says 600 Series BIOS Support for Raptor Lake Incoming

Gigabyte is the last of the big four motherboard vendors to announce support for next-gen Intel CPUs on current gen motherboards. It appears to be following the trend of updating its entire range of Socket LGA 1700 products (Z690, B660, and H610 motherboards). Somewhat out of step with the likes of Asus, ASRock, and MSI, though, is that Gigabyte isn't releasing BIOS files for "power-up purposes only." Instead, it will release downloads ensuring "optimal performance, compatibility, and user experiences," from day one.

If you are interested in getting a Raptor Lake CPU-enabling (and optimized) BIOS for your Gigabyte or Aorus branded motherboard, we advise you to bookmark the support page of the motherboard model you own. Then you can periodically check for the relevant BIOS update or wait for Intel to announce and launch its 13th Gen Core processors officially.

Like with many modern motherboards, Gigabyte offers some convenient motherboard BIOS update methods. Even if you have a motherboard without a CPU, RAM or a GPU, it gives you BIOS upgrade options, with its ＠BIOS, Q-Flash, or Q-Flash Plus technologies.

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

We checked a few motherboard BIOS download pages, and there were no versions with next-gen CPU support available today. In all cases, the most up-to-date BIOS file versions were uploaded several months ago to support the Core i9-12900KS.

In case you are not up to speed with Intel’s Raptor Lake or 13th Gen Intel Core processors and what to expect - please check out our regularly updated all we know article on these CPUs via the link.

Please be aware that Intel’s partners are also readying brand new 700-series chipsets, alongside its Raptor Lake CPUs, with enhanced features. The most attractive upgrades will come in the connectivity department, with more PCIe 4.0 lanes and USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 ports. As a bonus, for some, the new 700-series motherboards will also support older Alder Lake CPUs.

Motherboard vendors would, of course, prefer to sell you new (700-series) products, so we must welcome the efforts of the likes of Gigabyte, as well as Intel, in giving 600-series motherboards an extra lease of life. This will change for the 14th Gen Intel Core processors with yet another new socket. However, Meteor Lake will deliver some significant changes, so it might be worth it.

Currently, we estimate that Intel Raptor Lake and the 700-series motherboards could launch as soon as September, but perhaps into October.