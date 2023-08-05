Gigabyte Reveals Low Profile Triple-Fan RTX 4060 Graphics Card

Gigabyte has quietly launched a new GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card with a low profile (LP) design. We first caught a glimpse of this sleek and compact RTX 4060 in early July. Now we have the full details and specifications and can be quite confident this product will be on shelves soon. HTPC and compact PC upgraders and DIYers may be particularly interested in this card.

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

From Nvidia’s existing range of Ada Lovelace GPU-based products, the RTX 4060 is the best suited to cramped form factors due to its thrifty 115 W TDP, the lowest power consumption in the family until some RTX 4050 cards come along. Mini-ITX RTX 4060 designs from Nvidia AIBs are quite common already, but LP cards are much thinner on the ground. This is actually Gigabyte’s first Ada Lovelace LP product.

We have seen Gigabyte’s previous generations feature LP designs, but this Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 OC Low Profile 8G (GV-N4060OC-8GL) is the first outing for what seems like a new triple fan cooler. Gigabyte says this new custom design is 182mm long, 40mm thick, and 69mm tall (LP bracket) and features “pure copper heat pipes that make direct contact with the GPU.” The heat pipes are threaded through a heat sink, and cooled by the trio of fans.

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

In nearly all the gallery and promotional images of this graphics card, the full-height bracket is affixed to the card, but Gigabyte says there is an LP bracket in the box. We didn’t really doubt it, but it is good to see it confirmed. As per the previous leak, the connectivity provided allows for up to four simultaneous displays via two DP and two HDMI ports.

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

From the name of this graphics card model, you will be expecting a factory overclock, but you aren't going to be thrilled by the speed. According to Gigabyte, this LP card’s GPU runs up to 2,475 MHz out of the box, which is a mere 15 MHz better than the reference card. All other technical specifications of this 3,072 CUDA core and 8 GB of GDDR6 memory graphics card follow the reference. Check out our GeForce RTX 4060 review for the performance levels this LP card should be capable of delivering.

So, the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 OC Low Profile 8G is very much a ‘known quantity’ as it launches. However, potential buyers should wait for third-party reviews to hear about the triple fan cooler’s noise profile (smaller fans can be more irritating). Also, there might be a price premium for this compact design.