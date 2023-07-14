Gigabyte RTX 4060 Could Become First Low-Profile Ada Lovelace Design

Gigabyte looks set to be the first Nvidia AIB to give the GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card the low profile (LP) treatment. Today, VideoCardz showed some exclusive images of this diminutive but thoroughly modern desktop GPU. We don’t have the model name yet, but Gigabyte’s GeForce RTX 4060 LP model looks unique with its squat triple fans design and dual-slot thickness.

The GeForce RTX 4060 is the lowest TDP Ada Lovelace desktop graphics card currently available. Its thrifty 115 W means it is an ideal candidate for mini ITX and low-profile graphics cards. We couldn’t say this with the RTX 3060 at a 170 W TDP. However, many AIBs seem intent on selling big, bulky RTX 4060 models; triple fan models are common. Perhaps they think physically bigger products will translate to better prices at retail.

At the time of writing, we don’t have any official product pages from Gigabyte. The source publication doesn’t spill any tech specs specific to this model but appears to have written about features gleaned from the images.

Previous Gigabyte LP models have typically gone with a dual-fan design, perhaps indicating that the RTX 4060 (with three fans) is at the edge of the thermal design limit for such a compact cooler. However, plenty of laptops with higher-wattage GPUs run in tighter spaces.

(Image credit: VideoCardz)

Elsewhere in the images, we can see this Gigabyte graphic card features: a full-height double slot bracket, an 8-pin power connector, two HDMI 2.1, and two DisplayPort 1.4 ports. We don’t see the low-profile bracket, which we assume will be included in the retail box. The images don’t reveal the back of the card either, but it looks like there is no backplate, just a bare PCB.

Low-profile cards like this are often prevalent in smaller / older systems with physically constrained expansion options. Therefore, living room PC and HTPC makers may be drawn to this design because of its size, 3D acceleration and strong video codec support.

We don’t have pricing or availability details for the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 low-profile model(s).