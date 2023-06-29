Where to Buy Nvidia RTX 4060 GPUs: Links and Prices, All Custom Cards

The new Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 is now available for purchase, starting at $299 and ranging up to $389 for the extreme overclocked plus bling models. Our review covered the performance and what you can expect, but while we weren't blown away by the generational gains, the 4060 still beat it's predecessor, and most importantly it's not horribly expensive. It will compete for a place on our list of the best graphics cards, and represents a good upgrade prospect for anyone still using an RTX 2060 or lower tier GPU. We've compiled a list of all the announced cards and prices from the major AIB (add-in board) vendors, Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, PNY, Zotac, and more.



Nvidia won't be making an RTX 4060 Founders Edition card, so all of the models are custom designs from Nvidia's partners. Some run with reference clocks, others will boast significant factory overclocks. Considering you can find factory overclocked cards like the Asus RTX 4060 Dual OC used in our review for the base $299 MSRP, the primary draw for higher cost models will be almost entirely for aesthetic reasons — card size, RGB lighting, and unique color schemes, for example.



Here's the rundown of all the GeForce RTX 4060 cards announced so far, how much they cost, and where to buy them.

Asus

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Asus) (Image credit: Asus)

Asus currently has two GeForce RTX 4060 cards to choose from, the base model Dual OC, and the higher end Strix OC. There's also apparently a non-OC Dual model with reference clocks, if you're interested, though given the price will be the same we can't see much reason to opt for the slightly slower card. The Strix OC model comes with a boost clock of 2670 MHz (2700 MHz if you install the Asus GPU Tweak software and select the OC mode), while the Dual OC comes with a default 2505 MHz boost clock (2535 MHz with GPU Tweak).

Gigabyte

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Gigabyte) (Image credit: Gigabyte) (Image credit: Gigabyte) (Image credit: Gigabyte) (Image credit: Gigabyte)

Gigabyte has the most RTX 4060 models, with five options to choose from. There may later be non-OC models, but probably not given current market conditions. The base model is the Windforce OC with a 2475 MHz boost clock — which is basically nothing, considering the reference clock is 2460 MHz. Moving up the stack, there's a slightly more expensive Eagle OC (2505 MHz boost), Gaming OC (2550 MHz), Aero OC (2550 MHz as well, but it's a white card, if that's something you're interested in getting), and finally the Aorus Elite (2640 MHz boost).

MSI

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: MSI) (Image credit: MSI) (Image credit: MSI) (Image credit: MSI)

Unlike its RTX 4060 Ti cards, MSI seems to be going conservative with its RTX 4060 offerings and only has four announced models. As usual, there are two core designs, and then low/high spec variants of each. The base model RTX 4060 Ventus Black has reference clocks of 2460 MHz, and then Ventus OC bumps that to 2490 MHz. The 4060 Gaming also uses a 2460 reference clock, while the Gaming X runs at 2595 MHz. If you install the MSI Center software, you can engage an OC mode that tacks on another 15 MHz to each of the cards.

PNY

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: PNY) (Image credit: PNY)

PNY has different RTX 4060 models, a base model Verto with reference clocks, two fans, and no RGB lighting, and then a more expensive XLR8 Gaming model with triple fans, RGB lighting, and a 2505 MHz boost clock.

Zotac

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Zotac) (Image credit: Zotac) (Image credit: Zotac)

Wrapping things up for cards that are readily available in the US, Zotac has three RTX 4060 graphics cards. There are two base model $299 MSRP versions, the Solo with a single fan an no extra, and the Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse-themed Twin Edge 4060 with dual fans and a very slight 2475 MHz overclock. The third card is the same basic design as the Spider-Man model, but the Twin Edge White OC edition has a white shroud and a slightly larger 2490 MHz overclock.