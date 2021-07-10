Gigabyte Rolls Out Liquid-Cooled Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti External Enclosure

Gigabyte updated its Aorus external GPU enclosure with the latest addition to NVIDIA's GeForce family - the RTX 3080 Ti graphics card. The Aorus RTX 3080 Ti Gaming Box (GV-N308TIXEB-12GD) is designed to provide the best performance for all GPU-accelerated workloads.

The company already offers this Aorus external GPU enclosure for GeForce RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 cards, however, this update will round out the portfolio and fill the gap between the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 models.

This external GPU is based on the regular GA102-225 silicon, with factory stock clock speeds. That means a base frequency of 1365 MHz and a boost speed of 1665 MHz, so factory overclocking wasn't applied here. The GDDR6X memory also runs at reference clock speeds of 19 Gbps.

The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU is cooled by Gigabyte's custom water-cooling solution. It features a copper heatsink that covers the VRMs, MOSFETs, memory, and the GPU die. The water is transferred to a 240mm radiator, cooled by two 120mm fans with double bearings.

(Image credit: Gigabyte/Aorus)

A Thunderbolt 3 port connects the system to the GPU. By connecting it to the laptop, you get an additional Ethernet port and two USB 3.0 Type-A ports (two on the backside and one on the front side). Naturally, the Aorus RTX 3080 Ti Gaming Box also has video outs; two HDMI 2.1 ports, and three DisplayPort 1.4 ports. The whole system is powered by an 80-Plus Gold 550W power supply.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Gigabyte/Aorus) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Gigabyte/Aorus) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Gigabyte/Aorus) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Gigabyte/Aorus) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Gigabyte/Aorus) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Gigabyte/Aorus)

We don't have any information yet on pricing and availability. It is not officially listed for sale, but it should become available in the coming weeks.