Google Announces Three Games That'll Debut on its Stadia Streaming Service

Google today announced three games--Lost Words: Beyond the Page, Stacks on Stacks (on Stacks) and Spitlings--set to be released as "First on Stadia" titles in the coming months. It also highlighted several other games making their way to the platform.

The trio of First on Stadia titles cross multiple genres. Lost Words is described as "a narrative-driven, atmospheric puzzler," while Spitlings is said to be an "action arcade chaos game for up to four players." Stacks on Stacks (on Stacks), meanwhile, is "a zany 3D tower builder" that offers a mix of single-player and multiplayer game modes.

This kind of mix will be important to maintaining interest in Stadia between major releases. Not every game released for a platform can be a big-budget title from a major studio--otherwise there could be a long wait in between releases. Smaller titles help appeal to people looking for something new to pass the time with.

Google also revealed two other games headed to Stadia this spring and summer: Panzer Dragoon: Remake and Serious Sam Collection. Both are remakes of older games--or a series of games in the case of Serious Sam Collection--but they could still be enough to keep Stadia owners interested until the next major release arrives.

Continually announcing new titles like this could be a good way for Google to make sure people don't forget about Stadia. The platform had a less-than-stellar launch in November 2019 with missing features, hardware shortages and other issues that contributed to our less-than-stellar initial impressions of its game streaming service, as we detailed in our own Google Stadia review.

At least it seems like the company's aware of at least one of these challenges: Google said in today's announcement that "these new games are just the latest additions to a growing library of games you’ll be playing on Stadia in the coming months."