Google Stadia Will Launch With 22 Games, Up From 12

Google has increased its Stadia game-streaming service's launch lineup from 12 to 22 games. The change was announced last night, just ahead of the service's Tuesday launch.



The full list is now as follows:

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Attack on Titan: Final Battle 2

Destiny 2: The Collection (available in Stadia Pro)

Farming Simulator 2019

Final Fantasy XV

Football Manager 2020

Grid 2019

Gylt

Just Dance 2020

Kine

Metro Exodus

Mortal Kombat 11

NBA 2K20

Rage 2

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Red Dead Redemption 2

Samurai Shodown (available in Stadia Pro)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Thumper

Tomb Raider 2013

Trials Rising

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

That's almost twice as many games as were available before, including some big names like NBA 2K20 and Rage 2. This has been seem by some as Google performing a bit of course correction after the initial list was released and considered too shallow.

All eyes will be on the service when it launches tomorrow, with some planned features missing, including Crowd Play and Buddy Passes for friends.

More games are planned to hit the service before the end of 2019, including Borderlands 3, Darksiders Genesis, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint and Dragon Ball: Xenoverse.