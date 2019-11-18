Google Stadia Will Launch With 22 Games, Up From 12

Google has increased its Stadia game-streaming service's launch lineup from 12 to 22 games. The change was announced last night, just ahead of the service's Tuesday launch.
The full list is now as follows:
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Attack on Titan: Final Battle 2
- Destiny 2: The Collection (available in Stadia Pro)
- Farming Simulator 2019
- Final Fantasy XV
- Football Manager 2020
- Grid 2019
- Gylt
- Just Dance 2020
- Kine
- Metro Exodus
- Mortal Kombat 11
- NBA 2K20
- Rage 2
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Samurai Shodown (available in Stadia Pro)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- Thumper
- Tomb Raider 2013
- Trials Rising
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
That's almost twice as many games as were available before, including some big names like NBA 2K20 and Rage 2. This has been seem by some as Google performing a bit of course correction after the initial list was released and considered too shallow.
All eyes will be on the service when it launches tomorrow, with some planned features missing, including Crowd Play and Buddy Passes for friends.
More games are planned to hit the service before the end of 2019, including Borderlands 3, Darksiders Genesis, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint and Dragon Ball: Xenoverse.