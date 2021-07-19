GPU Pricing Downtrend Stagnates

3DCenter has published a GPU market pricing analysis which updates German pricing trends up to July 18th. The news isn't the best; it seems that the pricing decline is levelling off, with a minimal 3% average price drop for Nvidia's RTX 30-series. AMD's Radeon RX 6000 series pricing, however, has bounced slightly up an equivalent 3%.
Despite the massive reduction in pricing compared to previous May highs, which saw NVIDIA's RTX 30-series selling on average at three times their MSRP, prices are still inflated across the market, with Nvidia's latest-gen graphics cards still commanding 50% higher street price than their launch MSRP. AMD buyers have a slightly worse situation on their hands - over on team red, pricing is 56% higher than the MSRP.
Graphics Card Prices in 🇩🇪🇦🇹 July 18, 2021👉 Party is over, price reductions hit full brakes.👉 Availability is the same or slightly better.👉 Without any notable movement, it's difficult to predict when retail prices will come close to MSRP.https://t.co/x8VWKEZIEr pic.twitter.com/xIuOcYEDzSJuly 19, 2021
For official resellers and the second-hand market alike, it's all a matter of attempting to maintain margins. German resellers have to balance their prices, for cards already in stock and bought at increased prices from distributors who themselves have increased margins due to the unprecedented supply/demand ratio for graphics cards ever since launch of both Nvidia and AMD's offerings. It's a tricky business; even if retailers can now acquire new GPUs at prices close to MSRP, they still have to offset the higher price they paid to distributors on previously ordered graphics cards. This leads to price averaging between new, lower-priced stock and older, higher-priced stock: resellers increase their margins on cheaper GPUs they've recently acquired so as to be able to reduce pricing for existing supply. This means that any pricing reduction at a distributor level will take a while to propagate - which brings us to the current price stagnation.
The second-hand market, however, seems to source its stock mostly from miners who are attempting to flee crashing cryptocurrency prices and Ethereum's protocol updates - or from scalpers. None of these have any incentive to reduce their pricing other than lack of sales; and in the current downtrend market, they'll use reseller prices as the baseline for their asking price. As such, and all things considered, the pricing downtrend stagnation likely signals a longer term return to normalcy.
Maybe they will think twice about over-paying their distributors next time.
While actual gpu chips are pumped out by nvidia at a steady pace right now, severe shortages of GDDR6 memory will keep the number of new cards shipped to customers low throughout the year. Combine with a low vaccination % and rate at which delta is spreading, there is more trouble ahead for both Micron, Samsung and SK Hynix who produce vast majority of these chips. September will be a good indicator of what to expect till mid 2022.
I was hoping the GPU and console issues would push developers into the direction of focusing on story, characters, and AI rather than graphics. Not sure how that's panning out. Doesn't look like the big AAA studios know how to focus on things other than graphics.
Big AAA studios have plenty of talented people to do just that. Problem is, they really can't afford to. AAA games are just too expensive to make to risk straying too far away from proven formulaes. That era has ended in mid 90's when production costs ballooned past 5mil+ mark. Move forward to current maket, where 50 mil budget is something nobody even bats and eye over.
With digital distribution taking hold, there has been great resurgence of Indie development. While it has showered us with tons of shovelware, it also gave birth to many original, inovative games which would have never seen the light of day otherwise. There's plenty to choose from if AAA production values are not a priority.
Also why does anyone care what people use the GPU for and what they pay for it?
I suspect the single biggest reason China is cracking down on crypto is to stop wealth exfiltration from the country - the CCP doesn't allow people to leave the country with a significant amount of money without specific approval. Converting wealth to crypto allows Chinese millionaires/billionaires to convert their Yuans to crypto and then whatever else outside the country without the CCP being able to do anything about it other than ban crypto altogether.