G.Skill Lays Claim To ‘World’s Fastest’ SO-DIMM Memory Kit For Mini-ITX Motherboards

G.Skill has once again raised the bar for DDR4 SO-DIMM memory with the launch of three new Ripjaws memory kits that range from DDR4-3200 MHz to DDR4-3800 MHz. Advertised as the world’s fastest SO-DIMM memory kit, the company clearly has its sights set on enthusiasts building high-performance small form factor systems.
G.Skill, expanding on the DDR4-3466MHz SO-DIMM memory kits demonstrated earlier this year at Computex, has cranked up both the speed and capacities. These new kits, equipped with high performance Samsung B-die DDR4 ICs, are offered in 32GB (4x8GB) kits running at DDR4-3800 MHz at CL18-18-18-38 timings. The company also offers 32GB (4x8GB) at DDR4-3600 MHz with CL16-16- 16-36 timings and 32GB (4x8GB) or 64GB (4x16GB) kits operating at DDR4-3200 MHz with CL16-16- 16-36 timings. The aforementioned kits all operate at 1.35V.
These new memory kits were validated using an ASRock X299E-ITX/ac motherboard and the Intel Core i9-7900X X-series processor. The validation screenshots accompanying today's announcement shows the Ripjaws DDR4-3800MHz SO-DIMM kit being stress tested continuously for more than nine hours.
According to G.Skill, this memory will be available in early December 2017. No information on pricing was given. We reached out to the company for more information.
Here ya go http://www.tomshardware.com/news/asrock-x299e-itx-ac-mini-itx-motherboard,35701.html
https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=9SIA4S85UG0385