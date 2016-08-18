Trending

It's Single, Dual, Triple Fan 3GB GTX 1060 Models From Inno3D

By Graphics Cards 

Inno3D revealed its lineup of Nvidia’s newly launched 3GB GeForce GTX 1060, which features half the memory and a slightly cut down GPU with one fewer shader module and 128 fewer cores. As opposed to the likes of MSI and EVGA, which launched nearly a dozen cards between them, Inno3D kept its lineup to a more sensible three models. The company is offering a compact Mini-ITX sized board, a dual fan option with better cooling, and a triple-fan option with factory-overclocked GPU and memory.

The GPU for the GTX 1060 iChill comes from the factory with an additional 63 MHz on the core base clock and 76 MHz on the boost clock. Inno3D also took the memory up a notch from 8Gbps to 8.2Gbps. The iChill model is cooled by iChill X3 cooler, which features Inno3D’s Power Direct Cooling Solution and three scythe blade fans. It also includes a full-cover HerculeZ back plate, “breathing” red LED logo, a detachable metal shroud and removable fans. The iChill card also includes an 8-pin power connector, which gives it a 150W max power draw.

We don’t actually have the specifications for the Inno3D GTX 1060 Twin X2. The product page for the card isn’t online yet, but Inno3D told us the card is launching alongside the iChill model, which is available now. Judging by the specifications of the 6GB GTX 1060 Twin X2, we expect this card to come out of the box with Nvidia’s reference clock speeds. This card features a dual-fan cooling solution. It’s unclear if these fans are removable.

The Inno3D GTX 1060 Compact features a reference clocked GPU and 3GB of 8Gbps GDDR5. The components are cooled by a single fan and protected by a metal shroud. The card features a single 6-pin power connector, and its maximum power draw is rated at 120W.

Inno3D didn’t release pricing information for either card, but the iChill and Twin X2 models should be available now. 

Inno3D GeForce GTX 1060 CompactInno3D GeForce GTX 1060 Twin X2Inno3D GeForce GTX 1060 iChill Series
CUDA Cores115211521152
Graphics Clock-Base Clock (MHz)15061506*1569
Boost Clock (MHz)17081708*1784
Memory Clock8Gbps8Gbps*8.2Gbps
Standard Memory Config (MB)307230723072
Memory InterfaceGDDR5GDDR5GDDR5
Memory Interface Width192-bit192-bit192-bit
Memory Bandwidth (GB/sec)192196.8196.8
Bus SupportPCI-E3.0 X16PCI-E3.0 X16PCI-E3.0 X16
Multi-ProjectionYesYesYes
VR ReadyYesYesYes
NVIDIA AnselYesYesYes
NVIDIA SLI® ReadyNANANA
NVIDIA G-SYNC™-ReadyYesYesYes
NVIDIA GameStream™-ReadyYesYesYes
NVIDIA GPU Boost™333
Microsoft DirectX12 API with feature level 12_112 API with feature level 12_112 API with feature level 12_1
Vulkan APIYesYesYes
OpenGL4.54.54.5
OS CertificationWindows 7-10, Linux, FreeBSDx86Windows 7-10, Linux, FreeBSDx86Windows 7-10, Linux, FreeBSDx86
Length172mm218mm302.2mm
Height98mm100mm108.7mm
Width2-slot2-slot2.5-slot
Maximum Graphics Card Power (W)120120150
Minimum System Power Requirement (W)400400400
Supplementary Power Connectors6-pin6-pin8-pin
3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • turkey3_scratch 18 August 2016 22:18
    Triple fans seems a little excessive for a card of such low power IMO. But I guess if people want excessive cooling, there it is! Long-lasting VRMs need to stay cool.
    Reply
  • dstarr3 18 August 2016 22:52
    LEDs and excessive fans are like the massive ricer wings of the PC world. They're not necessary, but the small-penis crowd has to compensate somehow.
    Reply
  • thundervore 19 August 2016 15:54
    Im trying my best not to laugh. Triple fans for a 1060. Whats next a AIO water cooled version that will cost the same as a 1070........SMH

    18460140 said:
    LEDs and excessive fans are like the massive ricer wings of the PC world. They're not necessary, but the small-penis crowd has to compensate somehow.

    LEDs are not in the same category are ricing out a car. Excessive fans and huge wing spoilers, yes I understand the comparison but not LEDs especially when they are RGB.

    The LEDs are about a colour scheme, now apply that to a car.......would you want to own a car with a silver body, black driver door, red passenger door, blue engine hood, green bumpers, and a white trunk lid looking like there was no thought process throughout the entire purchase of the car?
    Reply