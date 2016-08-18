EVGA Launches 3GB GTX 1060, Reveals Four Upcoming Models

It has been just under a month since Nvidia launched the GeForce GTX 1060. Initially, the company launched a 6GB model of the card and didn’t mention anything about a 3GB variant. Nvidia still hasn’t made an official announcement about another GTX 1060, but you can find some details on the GeForce.com website, and partner cards are starting to roll out.

The 6GB GeForce GTX 1060 is built on Nvidia’s GP106 processor, which until now was a solo model. The GeForce GTX 1080 is derived from GP104 processor and the GTX 1070 is a cut down version of that processor. The mighty Titan X Pascal features its own unique processor, the GP102. The 3GB version of the GTX 1060 is built on the GP106. Like the GTX 1070 to the GTX 1080, the GTX 1060 3GB features a slightly cut down processor compared to the 6GB version. The full GP106 features 10 shader models with a total of 1280 Cuda Cores, whereas the 3GB edition has only nine shader modules and 1152 Cuda Cores.

EVGA appears to be the first board partner out the gate with a 3GB GTX 1060. Naturally, EVGA being EVGA, the company announced a whole line of 3GB GeForce GTX 1060 cards equipped with ACX coolers. There will ultimately be five models from EVGA, including FTW+, FTW, and SSC models equipped with the company’s new ACX 3.0 cooler, which can be found on EVGA’s other 10-series cards. There will also be standard and SC 3GB GeForce GTX 1060s equipped with single-fan ACX 2.0 coolers.

EVGA has not said when the overclocked models will be released and it hasn’t announced pricing for those cards yet. The base GeForce GTX 1060 3GB with the single ACX 2.0 fan is on sale now for $200. We’re eager to see how these cut down 1060s perform. The 6GB version carries too high of a price premium over AMD’s RX 480 for it to be a value buy, but if the 3GB version can hold its own, the fight for the $200-budget gamer’s money might have gotten a lot more interesting.