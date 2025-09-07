AMD lists mystery Radeon 9060 XL model in ROCm documents, but it is more likely to be a typo than a new SKU

AMD has added a graphics card called Radeon 9060 XL, that does not officially exist, into the list of products supported by its ROCm 6.4.2 software stack, noticed a VideoCardz reader. However, the Radeon 9060 XL may not be a name of a new product, but simply a typo on AMD's part.

AMD's list of products supported by the ROCm 6.4.2 software stack includes the company's latest Radeon RX 9070 XT, RX 9070, RX 9070 GRE, RX 9060 XT, and RX 9060 XL, but lacks the RX 9060 model. While the document correctly points the latest Radeon RX 9000-series graphics cards to the gfx1200 and gfx1201 processors (as LLVM targets for compilers), it for some reason attributes them to the RDNA 3 microarchitecture, which is incorrect as they belong to the RDNA 4 family of GPUs.

Given that the document incorrectly describes microarchitecture of AMD's latest Radeon RX 9000-series graphics processors, it may as well call the Radeon RX 9060 the Radeon RX 9060 XL - as the unit most likely carries the Navi 44 XL processor.

While ATI Technologies, which became AMD's graphics products group (after AMD acquired ATI in 2006), used the 'XL' moniker for select products (e.g., Radeon X1800XL in 2005 and for OEM-only versions), starting from the Radeon HD 3000 series onward (with models like HD 3770, HD 4870, HD 5970, HD 6970, R9 290X, RX 480, RX 7900 XTX, etc.), AMD abandoned the 'XL' branding, but retained the moniker to mark cut-down versions of its GPUs: for example, the Radeon RX 7900 GRE carries the Navi 31 XL processor.

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD has a lot of options to cut down its Navi 44 and Navi 48 GPUs, thanks to asymmetric harvesting to produce new models of graphics cards, and a cut-down version of a Navi 44 is certainly a possibility. However, it is unclear whether AMD needs a lower-end Radeon RX 9060-series SKU. Furthermore, keeping in mind that AMD sold around 700 – 750 thousand discrete graphics processors for desktop PCs in Q1 and Q2 2025, the company may not have enough lower-bin silicon to produce a new cut down product in significant volumes.

One may argue that RDNA 3 and RDNA 4 have a lot of similarities in terms of feature set, which is why AMD's documents attribute the latest GPU hardware to the RDNA 3 generation, but this is not the case. Keeping in mind that RDNA 4 GPUs feature a new command dispatch processor, new matrix accelerators with FP8 data types support, revamped cache sub-system, new ray tracing engine with a new feature set, we are indeed talking about a new instruction set architecture (ISA) that is different from the RDNA 3. While both may have similarities, they are not the same both on the hardware level and to compilers (hence, new LLVM targets). Hence, this is a typo.

