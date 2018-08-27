Prices for Intel's 9th Generation CPUs Surface Online

As we approach October, the rumored launch date of Intel's Core 9000-series processors, the trio comprised of the Core i9-9900K, i7-9700K and i5-9600K processors has started surfacing at various retailers around the globe.

The Intel Core 9000-series processors, also commonly known as Coffee Lake Refresh, have been one of the chipmaker's worst-kept secrets. The amount of leaks floating around the Internet is simply impressive. In case you haven't been following the topic, here's a quick recap of what we know so far from the rumor mill. The Intel Core i9-9900K, i7-9700K and i5-9600K processors are expected to be the only unlocked models of the 9000-series lot and supposedly feature a 95W TDP (thermal design power). However, it's important to note that only the Core i9 and i7 SKUs have a soldered IHS (integrated heat spreader).

Specs

The Intel Core i9-9900K is expected to be Intel's first octa-core mainstream processor. It will reportedly come equipped with eight cores, 16 threads and 16MB of L3 cache. It runs at a base clock of 3.6GHz with a single-core and dual-core boost of 5GHz, 4-core boost of 4.8GHz and a 6-core and 8-core boost of 4.7GHz.

The Intel Core i7-9700K will likely make history in its own right with reports claiming it'll be the first Core i7 model in the chipmaker's history to come without Hyper-Threading. The processor reportedly has eight cores, eight threads and a L3 cache of 12MB. The Core i7-9700K is said to have a 3.6GHz base clock, 4.9GHz single-core boost, 4.8GHz dual-core boost, 4.7GHz 4-core boost and 4.6GHz 6-core and 8-core boost.

As expected, the Intel Core i5-9600K is said to retain the same six cores, six threads and 9MB L3 design as its predecessor. However, Intel is reportedly giving it a significant upgrade in terms of operating frequencies. Reports says the Core i5-9600K will be equipped with a 3.7GHz base clock, 4.6GHz single-core boost, 4.5GHz dual-core boost, 4.4GHz 4-core boost and a 4.3GHz all-core boost.

Pricing

With the technical specifications out of the way, let's look at the most important factor: pricing. After some diligent investigative work, the three processors showed at a few European retailers: Alza.cz, PC21.FR and Informaticazone. After subtracting the VAT and making the necessary currency conversions, here are the estimated prices of the upcoming processors.

Note: Prices in the table below are without VAT (value-added tax).