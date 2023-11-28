Intel Arrow Lake-H with 14 cores and integrated graphics revealed in customs database

A 14-core model of Intel's upcoming Arrow Lake-H CPU has been spotted by chip sleuth @harukaze5719, from a customs and shipping database. The CPU, which is presumably for higher-end laptops, also contains an integrated GPU that's presumably based on Arc Alchemist, just like in Meteor Lake.



Arrow Lake's CPU tile will be fabbed on Intel's 20A process, which is expected to provide a 15% boost in efficiency thanks to its PowerVia technology and RibbonFET transistors. Plus, Arrow Lake uses brand-new Lion Cove P-cores and Skymont E-cores, and the highest-end configuration is expected to have a total of eight P-cores and 16 E-cores.



This leaked Arrow Lake chip however likely uses the lowest end CPU tile, which is rumored to have six P-cores and eight E-cores. Although the listing doesn't mention them, it likely also has the two E-core blocks on the SoC tile. Meteor Lake listings in the same database don't mention those SoC cores, even though they are a standard feature on Intel's recent (12th gen and later) processors.



There's also the integrated graphics, which is presumably similar to the one destined for Meteor Lake. Meteor Lake's integrated graphics are pretty fast and Arrow Lake's graphics may even add the XMX-accelerated version of XeSS, so Arc Alchemist on Arrow Lake-H could be a pretty potent gaming GPU on its own. However, it's possible that Intel (like AMD) may pair its gaming-focused Arrow Lake-H silicon with a weaker integrated GPU to save money on production.



That's about all this latest leak can really tell us, other than that Intel is making progress on Arrow Lake's development. The chip is an engineering sample, so we're definitely not on the verge of seeing its launch, but we do know that Arrow Lake is due in 2024 and may even come in the first half of 2024. We'll have to wait and see how fast Intel can go from engineering samples to retail chips.