Intel Announces 10nm Cannon Lake Is Shipping

By CES 2018 

LAS VEGAS, NV -- Gregory Bryant, Intel's senior vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group at Intel Corporation, announced at an early morning event at the company's booth that it is shipping 10nm Cannon Lake products.

Bryant provided little context to his statements, but he did indicate that the company began shipping 10nm Cannon Lake processors before the end of last year. There have been unconfirmed rumors that Intel had shipped a dual-core 2.0 GHz processor, which comes in a 2+0 configuration (no graphics), for low-power applications.

The delays to Intel's 10nm process have had a big impact on the company's capabilities in a big swath of its portfolio. Brain Krzanich did not announce the advance during the company's dazzling keynote last night, and Intel's decision to announce the new process, which is a critical advance, at a small press-only event may cause some to question the actual meaningful volume the company is shipping.

We're here at the event and will see if we can track down more details, stay tuned. 

28 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Cryio 09 January 2018 18:57
    Maybe Intel will switch 10 nm.

    AMD will ship awesome 14+ nm Ryzen+ CPUs in April and we'll get 7 nm Ryzen 2 CPUs next year.
    Reply
  • InvalidError 09 January 2018 20:02
    Since Intel has Meltdown and Spectre to address before its next full-scale CPU launch, perhaps it has decided to mostly scrap the already two years late Cannon Lake (which may already be too far along to make any major changes for addressing the two exploits) and skip to Icelake.
    Reply
  • Giroro 09 January 2018 20:26
    So, out of nowhere, Intel made an outrageous and possibly incorrect "announcement" without any further information, just because it would look good in a headline?

    I don't like that. If Intel wants to try and one-up AMD's upcoming 12nm Ryzen, then they need to back that up with things like facts... which shouldn't actually be that hard if it were true.
    Although I would expect a 2.0 Ghz dual core low-power chip to be more at home in a mobile or IoT device over a PC.
    Reply
  • Malik 722 09 January 2018 20:33
    what??? intel began shipping cannon lake last year,is this a joke i can't even find coffee lake and they say they are shipping cannon lake.
    Reply
  • InvalidError 10 January 2018 00:46
    20576641 said:
    what??? intel began shipping cannon lake last year,is this a joke i can't even find coffee lake and they say they are shipping cannon lake.
    The Cannon Lake version that is shipping is a dual-core without IGP for embedded applications, not something you are going to see in anything resembling a conventional tablet, laptop or PC. You'll find those in display-less devices, devices with custom displays (arbitrary shape LCDs) or addressable self-refreshing displays, the sort that you often see used in Arduino projects.
    Reply
  • berezini 10 January 2018 01:22
    you are not the OEM those get chips first.
    Reply
  • Darkbreeze 10 January 2018 07:53
    Even if they WERE shipping desktop variants, which they're not, I'm not sure it would be a very promising product at this point anyhow. I don't see anybody wanting to pay new prices for a new product that gets Kaby Lake type performance after the hits on CPU and storage performance from the various patches and firmware are in place.

    I agree with InvalidError, they'd be a lot better off just moving on to something they might actually stand a chance of correcting the issue with at the hardware level rather than trying to sell us ANOTHER cpu they knew had problems.
    Reply
  • Zaporro 10 January 2018 08:25
    What, in previous article CEO Brian Krzanich says "no update on 10nm" and now there is "Intell ships 10nm Cannonlake"?
    Reply
  • Isokolon 10 January 2018 09:42
    @darkbreeze

    I think that's not viable. The way I understand it the meltdown & spectre issue has to be addressed pretty early in design stage. And since it has been around for so long, they'll need to completely redesigned this process.

    To my limited understanding this would mean that Intel couldn't release new CPUs before Q3 2019?
    Which would mean a massive breakdown in market share and a huge company loss.

    For server & enthusiast/X-CPUs that might be the proper thing to do. For desktop CPUs however.... Little people know and care about this issue, there are fixes that won't impact performance for most users. It would be foolish by Intel to scrap a whole new line of consumer grade CPUs that cost millions to develop for an issue most buyers don't even understand
    Reply
  • bluepheonix1 10 January 2018 14:07
    Intel saying they began shipping the 10nm chip could mean very little. If Intel made and shipped one single chip (say to a reviewer like Toms), then technically, Intel is not lying and technically, they "began shipping in 2017".

    I like many of you are in the market for a new chip and have been waiting for the release of a true 10nm. Pushback after pushback and delay after delay, they still are not here.

    Hopefully someone from Toms (or anyone really) at CES (or elsewhere) can ask the important question and press the issue for a real answer. Not "when did Intel begin shipping 10nm" but when will people actually be able to purchase desktop variants of the 10nm chip?
    Reply