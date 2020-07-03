Intel Core i9-10850K: The Poor Man's Core i9-10900K

The latest appearance of the Core i9-10850K (via @TUM_APISAK) shows that Intel isn't ready to move on from Comet Lake yet. Assuming that the chip isn't an OEM part, Intel might even be readying a Comet Lake refresh to ward off AMD's recent Ryzen 3000XT lineup.

You don't really need to be a genius to see that the Core i9-10850K is practically a Core i9-10900K with a bad disguise. The unannounced processor comes with an identical 10-core, 20-thread configuration as the Core i9-10900K. The Core i9-10850K packs 20MB of L3 cache and 256KB of L2 cache per core. This design aligns perfectly with the specifications for a Comet Lake. There's no doubt that the Core i9-10850K is a close relative to the Core i9-10900K.

The Core i9-10850K differentiates itself from the Core i9-10900K with the lower clock speeds. The 10-core processor reportedly arrives with a 3.6 GHz base clock, which is just 100 MHz lower than the Core i9-10900K. The different Geekbench 5 submissions showed the Core i9-10850K boosting up to 5.18 GHz so it's close enough to call it 5.2 GHz.

Processor Cores / Threads Base Clock (GHz) TBMT 3.0 Clock (GHz) TVB Clock (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) TDP (W) Core i9-10900K 10 / 20 3.7 5.2 5.3 20 125 Core i9-10850K* 10 / 20 3.6 5.2 ? 20 ?

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

For the meantime, let's remove the cooling and the motherboard's power delivery subsystem as factors. It would appear that the Core i9-10850K doesn't feature Thermal Velocity Boost (TVB) and would explain why the 10-core part maxes out at 5.2 GHz, instead of 5.3 GHz like the Core i9-10900K.

In a nutshell, the Core i9-10850K is technically a Core i9-10900K with a 100 MHz lower base clock and the lack of TVB. It's not even outrageous to imagine that the Core i9-10850K is built with subpar silicon that didn't make the cut for the Core i9-10900K.

Intel Core i9-10850K (Image credit: Primate Labs Inc.)

We can't discard the possibility that the Core i9-10850K is for Intel's OEM clients, but that seems to be unlikely given that the processor is a K-series chip. We don't see the Core i9-10850K being an OEM part unless some brand is planning to offer an overclockable prebuilt system. The odds are that the Core i9-10850K should hit retail.

The Core i9-10850K's biggest appeal would be its price tag. For a bit of context, the Core i9-10900K has a MSRP of $499. In reality, the 10-core chip retails for $529.99 if you can find it in stock, of course. We can picture the Core i9-10850K thriving if Intel shaves off $30 to $50 off the price of what a Core i9-10900K would cost. Being an unlocked processor, it would be easy to overclock the Core i9-10850K to meet or even surpass the performance of a stock Core i9-10900K.

On paper, the Core i9-10850K appears to be an enticing option, and we do hope that Intel brings it to the market.