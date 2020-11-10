Intel Launches Its First Wi-Fi 6E-Capable Wireless Card

Intel has launched its first WiFi 6E-capable M.2 wireless card, the Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210. As of writing, we're only seeing it shipping from China. It comes in a M.2 2230 form factor and supports both the 802.11ac and 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6 & Wi-Fi 6E) protocols. If you have a laptop or desktop motherboard with an M.2 WiFi module, this M.2 card will fit right in.

Of course, the real beauty of this card is its ability to run the new WiFi 6E standard. The Federal Communications Commission passed this upgrade to WiFi 6 just this year. WiFi 6E devices to operate on the 6 GHz band, rather than just the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands. This will provide users a massive boost in bandwidth and speed.

Beware though, you need to have a WiFi 6E-capable router, such as the new Asus ROG Rapture, said to be the world's first Wi-Fi 6E-capable router.

Still, Wi-Fi 6E is a very new standard, and devices supporting it, like the Intel AX210, are only just starting to come out. Expect plenty of routers to support this device, and all more Wi-Fi 6E devices to come out by next year when the standard goes fully mainstream.

You can grab the Intel AX210 right now at Newegg.