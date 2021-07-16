Trending

Japan Breaks Internet Speed Record at 319 Terabits per Second

Your internet, on nitrous

Japan announced that a team of engineers from the National Institute Information & Communication Technology (NICT) research group had achieved a record-setting internet speed of 319 Terabits per second (Tb/s), doubling the previous world record.

The previous world record for internet speed was set in 2020 when UK and Japanese engineers partnered to make 178 Tb/s connection a reality. However, this engineering feat is overlooked by today's announcement that almost doubles the old record.

NICT scientists used optical fibers, small tubes that pass information using light, which are needed to achieve the record. Regular copper cables couldn't carry such speeds and would require much more complex infrastructure to work.

To achieve this record, the team had to use some special add-ons that are only familiar to the very skilled and educated engineers working with lasers. "We demonstrate the recirculating transmission of 552 x 25 GHz spaced channels covering >120 nm of S, C, and L-bands in a 125μm diameter, 4-core fiber, measuring a decoded throughput of 319 Tb/s at 3001 km", as the paper submission at the International Conference on Optical Fiber Communications says.

They have used a 552-channel comb laser that fires various wavelengths. Later on, these light streams are processed and amplified by new kinds of fiber amplifiers doped in thulium and erbium. The process that follows after amplification is the regular Raman amplification. While the workings of this approach are highly complex, the net result is that the achieved speed is a massive breakthrough.

The team could carry this speed for over 3000 kilometers and maintain the bandwidth it creates without any performance drops. The engineers said that even regular optical fiber infrastructure could support these types of speeds, but it would need to go through a few modifications first.

It's almost impossible to imagine this sort of raw bandwidth coming to our homes and offices; however, the applications and possibilities would be endless. We wouldn't hold our breath waiting on our local ISP to implement the tech any time soon, though. 

  • escksu
    319Tb/s is almost 40TB/s....Even a PCIE 4.0 SSD manages just 0.007TB/s (7000MB/s)....haha...
  • JeffreyP55
    Give me back my 150 baud USB modem please.
  • ClapTrapper
    I can see Comcast salivating now. Think of all the over data limit fees!
  • JarredWaltonGPU
    ClapTrapper said:
    I can see Comcast salivating now. Think of all the over data limit fees!
    Just get XFi Complete. I paid $10 more per month compared to my old contract, and there's no data cap.
    Except then I moved to a new state, switched to the new local ISP, and got gigabit down, 20Mbps up, plus mesh routers ... all for $10 per month less than I was paying Comcast for 400Mbps down/12Mbps up.
    In other words, Comcast sucked, but at least there's a way to get rid of the data cap without paying a huge fee.
  • TheOtherOne
    All you guys are talking about data and speed limits but here I am drooling over how much more porn I could download and watching in Super Ultra Very High Def quality! :bounce::hot::homer:
  • King_V
    TheOtherOne said:
    All you guys are talking about data and speed limits but here I am drooling over how much more porn I could download and watching in Super Ultra Very High Def quality! :bounce::hot::homer:
    🤣
  • Integr8d
    “ NICT scientists used optical fibers, small tubes that pass information”

    Tubes? Lol. Really??? TH needs to stick to GPUs and ‘gaming chairs’.
  • logainofhades
    Integr8d said:
    “ NICT scientists used optical fibers, small tubes that pass information”

    Tubes? Lol. Really??? TH needs to stick to GPUs and ‘gaming chairs’.

    Yes tubes.
    https://www.thefoa.org/tech/ref/basic/cable.html
  • hotaru251
    JarredWaltonGPU said:
    20Mbps up
    which is a joke.
    its ridiculous that thats as good as US upload gets outside fiber.

    the world is advanced to point where upload IS used more than in past.
  • Kamen Rider Blade
    Maybe we can finally get everybody to have a minimum internet connection of 100 Mbps Symmetrical UL/DL.

    That's 3,190,000 (100 Mbps internet Connections) running simultaneously on one set of Fiber Optic Cables.
