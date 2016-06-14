Kojima Productions Reveals 'Death Stranding,' Starring Norman Reedus

In December, Hideo Kojima launched his own independent studio, the appropriately-named Kojima Productions. The initial announcement showed that Kojima Productions partnered with PlayStation for its first game, and last night, we saw a glimpse of what the famed Metal Gear developer was up to over the past few months.

It’s a game called Death Stranding, and it stars Norman Reedus, known for his work on The Walking Dead. The trailer, which was apparently running in real time, showed Reedus naked on a beach surrounded by dead animals such as crabs and seals. At one point, he’s attached to a baby by some artificial umbilical cord, but then the baby disappears. There were handprints in the sand, but it seems like some invisible being is making the impressions. The trailer ended with Reedus looking outward into the sea where there were five beings floating in mid-air.

If anyone can decipher the meaning behind the strange trailer, it would be Kojima and his development team. The clip was so bizarre that you could feel that everyone in the Shrine Auditorium for the PlayStation press briefing had little to no idea what was happening. Still, it was the first time we saw new work from Kojima since he left Konami. We still don’t know when Death Stranding comes out, but at least we have an idea of what’s going on behind the scenes at the new Kojima Productions.

Name Death Stranding Type N/A Developer Kojima Productions Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment Platforms PlayStation 4

Follow Rexly Peñaflorida II @Heirdeux. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.