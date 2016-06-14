Trending

Kojima Productions Reveals 'Death Stranding,' Starring Norman Reedus

By E3 

In December, Hideo Kojima launched his own independent studio, the appropriately-named Kojima Productions. The initial announcement showed that Kojima Productions partnered with PlayStation for its first game, and last night, we saw a glimpse of what the famed Metal Gear developer was up to over the past few months.

It’s a game called Death Stranding, and it stars Norman Reedus, known for his work on The Walking Dead. The trailer, which was apparently running in real time, showed Reedus naked on a beach surrounded by dead animals such as crabs and seals. At one point, he’s attached to a baby by some artificial umbilical cord, but then the baby disappears. There were handprints in the sand, but it seems like some invisible being is making the impressions. The trailer ended with Reedus looking outward into the sea where there were five beings floating in mid-air.

If anyone can decipher the meaning behind the strange trailer, it would be Kojima and his development team. The clip was so bizarre that you could feel that everyone in the Shrine Auditorium for the PlayStation press briefing had little to no idea what was happening. Still, it was the first time we saw new work from Kojima since he left Konami. We still don’t know when Death Stranding comes out, but at least we have an idea of what’s going on behind the scenes at the new Kojima Productions.

NameDeath Stranding
TypeN/A
DeveloperKojima Productions
PublisherSony Interactive Entertainment
PlatformsPlayStation 4

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • koss64 14 June 2016 17:33
    This trailer makes no sense,if this is why Konami cut Kojima, I can kind of see with it.This is beyond Suda51 weird and that says a lot!
    Reply
  • dstarr3 15 June 2016 00:08
    Yeah, I'm not too thrilled until I see some gameplay, and possibly some information about WTF this game is about.
    Reply
  • techy1966 15 June 2016 06:04
    What did I just watch?? Not sure what the point of this is.
    Reply
  • hannibal 15 June 2016 11:18
    Nice trailer!
    If David Lynch would make a game it could be like that.
    Reply
  • chicofehr 16 June 2016 08:45
    Its not coming to PC so I don't care.
    Reply
  • Nolonar 16 June 2016 14:26
    18130429 said:
    Its not coming to PC so I don't care.
    Is that why you took the time to click on the link and write a comment, because you don't care?
    How hypocritical.
    Reply
  • cats_Paw 17 June 2016 10:04
    Well, I didnt know its not coming to PC.
    Now that I know, lets look somewhere else.
    Reply