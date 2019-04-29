Leaked Dell Roadmap Shows XPS 17, Dual Screen Device

Credit: Tweakers

Dell's XPS line may be expanding to bigger devices. A purported leaked roadmap published by Tweakers shows a Dell XPS 17, a dual-screen XPS device going by "Maximus," and an XPS 13 with a 10nm Ice Lake CPU.



A representative for Dell declined to comment on roadmaps.



The roadmap, which appears to have been created in February of 2018, shows the XPS 17 7700 (codename: Stradale) in June of 2020, seemingly with a Comet Lake-H CPU and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q GPU. This wouldn't be the first ever 17-inch XPS, but we haven't seen one in several years. It also shows an XPS 15 7500 (codename: Fiorano) with a GTX 1650 and an 8-core processor, which gels with what Dell XPS chief Frank Azor told The Verge earlier this month.



The specs for the dual-screen "Maximus" devices aren't listed on the roadmap, though it appears to be listed for October 2020.



Dell's XPS 13 2-in-1 7390 (codename: Centenario) is also on that roadmap for August, with a 10nm Ice Lake-U CPU, though the clamshell version is slated to only get that in 2020.



Of course, roadmaps can change, and, if this one is correct, could still have changed since being published more than a year ago.