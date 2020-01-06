Lenovo Reveals its First 5G Laptop

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

After an introduction at Computex in May, Lenovo’s first 5G laptop is here. The Lenovo Yoga 5G is debuting here at CES 2020 in Las Vegas today and will be available in the spring starting at $1,499. It’s a 2-in-1 running on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx CPU.

The laptop will support both 5G mmWave and sub-6GHz technologies, though you’ll need a plan through your wireless carrier for them to work. Of course, you can also attach it to a Wi-Fi network for surfing the web.

Lenovo Yoga 5G Specs

CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Graphics Qualcomm Adreno 680 Display 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) RAM Up to 16GB DDR4 Storage Up 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD, Intel Optane H10 memory: 16GB+256GB SSD or 32GB +512GB Battery 60Wh Size 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches / 3 pounds Starting Price $1,499

Lenovo is promising up to 24 hours of battery life on the Yoga 5G (tested over local video playback). The 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 display should measure 400 nits of brightness, and you can use both an infrared camera and fingerprint reader for sign-in.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Perhaps the biggest test for this laptop is what 5G network support looks like in the spring. As of right now, it’s scant, even in some of the major cities in which it has launched. For 5G’s offerings to be truly effective in a notebook, we’ll need to see fair pricing from networks (digital downloads will likely include large files) and plenty of coverage.

We haven't tested the Snapdragon 8cx yet (though we saw a variant, the Microsoft SQ1, in the Surface Pro X). Lenovo is listing this at $1,499, though, so hopefully performance and app compatibility are improved.

The chassis is fairly similar to Yogas of the past, with a spartan, solid build with a minimalist look.

We hope to test it out and see the speeds for ourselves when the Yoga 5G launches in the spring.