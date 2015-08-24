LG G Pad II 10.1 Shipping This Fall With Snapdragon 800, 1920x1200 Display

LG unveiled the LG G Pad II 10.1, its highest-end tablet yet, which should come at an affordable price point this fall. The tablet will come in both Wi-Fi only and LTE, and it will be available in North America, Europe and Asia.

Although it's LG's highest-end tablet yet, the device looks to be rather a "high-value" tablet than a high-end one. It comes with a Snapdragon 800 processor, WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 10.1" display (as its name implies) and 16 GB of storage, which is a little on the low side these days, especially for a tablet.

However, it also has microSD card support, so that should help with the low internal storage, at least for media. If LG ever upgrades the tablet from its current Android 5.1.1 to "Android M," then that extra microSD card storage could be used to install more apps as well.

The cameras don't seem like anything special, with a 5MP shooter on the back and a 2MP on the front, which should be good for the occasional picture you're going to take with your 10.1" tablet, but likely no more than that.

The battery seems to be of a decent size at 7,400 mAh, which is slightly bigger than the 6,700 mAh battery inside the Nexus 9 for instance, but smaller than the 9,000 mAh one inside the older Nexus 10. LG said only that it's going to "keep you entertained for hours on end," without promising a more specific battery life number.

The tablet will weigh 489g, which makes it slightly heavier than the smaller Nexus 9 at 425g and about 100g heavier than the Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet.

In terms of connectivity, the LG G Pad II 10.1 supports Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, USB 2.0, A-GPS and LTE Cat. 4 (but at a higher price point).

LG talked about some software features that the tablet has as well, such as the Reader Mode, which reduces blue light that can cause eye fatigue and blurred vision after long hours of reading. It also has a "Dual Window" feature, which allows users to play with two apps at the same time.

QuickMemo+, another feature, gives users the ability to create and share memos from any screen without having to use a separate app. The tablet also comes pre-loaded with Microsoft Office for Android Tablet and 100 GB of free OneDrive storage for two years.

All the details about the LG G Pad II 10.1 will be revealed at IFA next week. The tablet is expected to launch in North America, Europe and Asia, where both the Wi-Fi and LTE models will be available. LG hinted at keeping the same $250 price tag that the original LG G Pad 10.1 had.

"The LG G Pad II 10.1 was developed in response to consumers' feedback and optimized for multimedia consumption." said Chris Yie, vice president and head of marketing communications for LG Mobile Communications Company. "Customers asked for a large display, bigger battery and faster performance all without raising the price. The G Pad II delivers on all counts."

